Looking for a mattress on sale? Get huge Prime Day 2021 savings on our favorite brands

Mattresses are never cheap—but thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can score one at a great discount. If you're not already a Prime member, fear not—you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get in on the action—and then check out all the other awesome deals you can score during Amazon's mega annual sale.
During Amazon's big event, even one of our favorite mattress brands of all time, Tuft & Needle, is having its own sale. We love these mattresses because they're firm and supportive, but have sufficient surfaces that cradle your body as you doze off. Of course, there are other great mattresses at a discount you should check out, too—shop some of our favorites below.
The best mattress deals to shop for Prime day 2021
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress from $360 (Save $90 to $169.15 with coupon): This mattress is an all-time favorite at Reviewed. And for Prime Day, its already great price is even better. The mattress is the perfect balance of everything. I found it great for side-sleeping—it was cushy enough to sink in just a bit. It was also firm enough for stomach sleeping—I never felt strain in my lumbar vertebrae. And, even though it's all-foam, I never felt over-baked in the morning.
Leesa Hybrid from $949 (Save $150 to $300): The Leesa Hybrid is beloved by myself, Amy Roberts, our lifestyle editor, for its perfect balance of plushness, forgivingness and support. It's one of the only mattresses I miss more than a year after first sleeping on it. The bed is made with foam and springs, which makes it great for a variety of sleep positions and preferences.
Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress from $999 (Save $799): It's no secret that mattresses-in-a-box can't disguise themselves when next to inner spring options. They often lack edge support, and foam can sleep hotter than inner springs. The Awara mattress is the exception to every rule. It's firm, cool, and several Reviewed staff members commented on how it felt like a regular inner spring—we never would have ventured to guess it was a mattress-in-a-box. We think that anyone looking for a mattress in a box that does't feel like a mattress in a box will love the Awara. Plus, the company is currently offering a freebie bundle of accessories it values at $499 when you purchase a mattress that includes a mattress protector, sheets, and pillow.
Nectar Mattress from $499 (Save $299 to $399): The Nectar Mattress is a great bed for folks who prefer a squishier sleep surface that's cradling. It's not as supportive as the Tuft & Needle Original or Awara and may feel too soft for folks who sleep on their stomachs (myself included). Nonetheless, for side-sleepers who like a forgiving surface it might be an excellent choice. With your already affordable purchase, you'll also receive a bundle including a pillow, mattress protector, and sheet set (which the company claims is worth $399) for free.
Puffy Lux and Lux Hybrid from $1,149 (Save $300): Though we've only tested the all-foam version of the Puffy Lux, it comes in two types: all-foam and hybrid. But here's the real kicker: They're the same price. Hybrids are virtually always more expensive than all-foam options—and in my experience, they're often more comfortable and versatile, as well. We loved the Puffy Lux, even in all-foam. I enjoyed snuggling into it each night and felt it offered the perfect amount of sinking in, as it allowed me to feel just cuddled enough as I snoozed each night away. With $300 off, and two free standard pillows—regularly $79 each—the hybrid and all-foam versions of the mattress are a great value.
Saatva Classic from $849 (Save $200): The Saatva Classic Mattress made our tester, former Reviewed editor Sam Gordon, feel as though she was being transported to a luxury resort the second she nestled into it. Though she thoroughly enjoyed sleeping on the mattress, she noted it won't be great for folks who are light sleepers—and especially those who share the bed with a partner or pet who thrashes and moves a lot throughout the night—as it's not great at isolating movement.
DreamCloud from $699 (Save $499 to $599): The DreamCloud mattress is a very firm, but very comfortable, mattress. It's got a top layer of memory foam that sits above springs. I loved sleeping on my stomach on this bed as it had ample support—I also found it great for back sleeping. I had just one complaint: the smell. But if you like firm mattresses, and can give this one a few extra days to air out, it might just give you the best sleep you've ever had.
Casper Original Mattress from $506 (Save $89 to $195.01): The Casper Original Mattress is an all-foam option from the longtime favorite brand. Though I didn't love it—I felt it was too squishy—my opinion drastically differs from Reviewed's editor in chief, David Kender, who has owned and loved his Casper Mattress for years. Plus, if you're shopping for a twin, you can save an additional 15%.
Casper Element from $316 (Save $79 to $159): Casper's Element mattress is the brand's lowest price offering. It has two layers of breathable polyurethane foam. Reviewers praise it for its comfort—though many note it needs a few days to air out before you can sleep on it (something that's common among foam mattresses). It's no longer available on the Casper website—but you can score it on sale for Prime Day on Amazon.
Amerisleep AS3 for $804.30 (Save $344.70 to $720): Reviewed's health and fitness editor, Sara Hendricks, loved the Amerisleep AS3 when she tested it. She found it was firm enough for her preferences, but not so firm that she woke up sore or stiff. Though she tends to sleep hot, she never was stifled or sweaty come morning. All that's to say: It's a good all-around mattress. Right now the company is offering 30% off its mattresses, including the AS3. What's more, you'll receive a free "comfort bundle" the company values at $238 that includes cooling pillows and a mattress protector.
