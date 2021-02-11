Looking For Love Online? These 4 Couples Will Surely Inspire You

If you thought it’s impossible to find true love on dating apps, we’re here to give you a major reality check. This Valentine’s Day, we bring you love stories of four real-life couples that met on Bumble. They didn’t meet through a common friend or bump into each other at a party. It was the dating app that served as the starting point of their beautiful love stories.

These couples are proof that it’s possible to find true love on a dating app. And can there be anything more beautiful in this world than love? We don’t think so.

So sit back and read these four incredible love stories. As much as these real-life accounts will make you all heart-eyed, they will also fill you with warmth and hope!

A socially-distanced IRL date

Urmi would’ve never realised that her ‘ideal partner’ Aakash is just a stone’s throw away had she not downloaded Bumble during the lockdown. They met on Bumble and started dating over video calls in May 2020. Their first ‘offscreen’ meeting was when Aakash paid her a surprise visit. It was a socially-distanced walk with masks and ample amounts of hand sanitizer. This first in-person date sealed the deal.

Urmi and Aakash’s first date was in keeping with all safety protocols.

Meeting someone you’ve only chatted with online can be tricky, but not for Urmi. She says, “It didn’t feel awkward at all to meet someone new for the first time, even though I could see only half his face. Instead of a lovely waft of his cologne, I got the scent of sanitizer.”

"The couple marked the start of their relationship eight months back with a kiss on a terrace, and then both rushed back home to immediately rinse their mouths for safety reasons."

Urmi feels that the lockdown definitely brought the two of them closer. The fact that they were there for each other through a global pandemic means a lot. The best part is that they can be their unfiltered selves with one another. She adds, “We’ve had music nights, Q&A nights, scribble, long discussion nights and just him doing his thing and me doing my thing night - everything virtually!” The couple is now looking forward to mask-free dates and lots of us-time.

Of memes, songs and workout routines

Last year, soon after Prerana made the first move on Bumble and messaged Mihir, they met a few times before the lockdown, blissfully unaware of how their lives were about to change. After the lockdown was announced, things became a little uncertain as Prerana moved to her hometown. But despite being in different cities, the two of them stayed connected online. They started spending more time getting to know each other by sharing memes, songs and playing the Bumble Question Game.

On their virtual dates, Prerana and Mihir bonded over movie reccos, memes and recipes.

They would often recommend movies and shows to each other, bond over quarantine cooking recipes and swap workout routines. Beyond all this, the one thing they would talk about a lot is life after COVID-19. Mihir asked Prerana out and both have been dating since then.

"She says, “While initially we were apprehensive to date IRL, finally, after 10 months around Christmas last year, we went out for dinner–our first IRL date!”"When you know, you know

Shaurya and Mayank’s story clearly belongs to the ‘when you know, you know’ category. They met on Bumble and decided to marry in just 5 months. When Shaurya joined Bumble, she wasn’t looking for anything serious. Just after she made the first move and started chatting with Mayank, she realised that they were poles apart.

"He’s a ‘Punjabi munda’ who likes to live life king-size, while she’s someone who takes time to open up to people. Despite this, Shaurya felt that there was a connection between them."

Shaurya and Mayank decided to tie the knot in just 5 months of meeting on Bumble.

Few months into dating, Mayank suggested that they get married. Even though she didn’t take him seriously at first, she finally realised that he was the one she wanted to spend the rest of her life with. She says, “Even though a lot of people pointed out that we had known each other only for 5 months, I didn’t think twice. It doesn’t matter how long you have known each other. I knew from day one that Mayank is a great human and that was enough confirmation for me. Now, we have been married for almost a year!” They celebrated their first anniversary in December 2020.

It’s all about finding that middle ground

Kinjal and Dhruv’s story goes back to September 2019. She made the first move on Bumble and they got chatting. They soon met each other for a dinner date, and this marked the beginning of something meaningful. They spoke for hours on a varied range of topics.

Kinjal and Dhruv’s first in-person date marked the start of their relationship.

Kinjal’s past experiences on dating apps were not exactly pleasant. When her friends suggested Bumble saying it had more like-minded and authentic people on it, she gave it a shot. Her friends were right. She met Dhruv on the app – who she fell in love with and then went on to marry. Bumble truly gave Kinjal the most genuine connection of her life. She always felt that in the dating world, people either lost patience very soon or would carry on conversations forever. With Dhruv, she was able to find the perfect middle ground.

"Kinjal says, “Even though we found love online, our family and friends have been very welcoming of our beautiful relationship thanks to Bumble!”"

We’re sure that these stories have managed to reinstate your belief in true love and romance. And on that note, here’s wishing you a very Happy Valentine’s Day.

