USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Looking for last-minute tickets to the Super Bowl? Plus, how much an NFL suite would cost

Taylor Swift is heading to the Super Bowl to support the Kansas City Chiefs and for Swifties looking for last-minute tickets, it's going to cost a cool four-to-six digits.

Resale prices on VividSeats are hovering between $2,800 and $5,000 for one seat.

The majority of Caesars Superdome will be filled with Philadelphia Eagles fans, according to the site's fan forecast. The ticket marketplace projects 56% of the crowd will root for the birds.

'Glitter & Gold': Order the special edition about Swift and Kelce's love story

Swift — who is rooting for the Chiefs — will more than likely be on the club level. Last year, her Allegiant Stadium suite cost $3 million, according to a comment made by the singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"The Super Bowl is the busiest time of the year with clients asking for last-minute seats," says Simon David, the managing director for Confirmed360, a concierge agency that connects high-end clients with rare seats. "The demand picks up during the playoffs in early January when people think their team has an opportunity to make it."

Simon has seen the latest numbers for Caesars Superdome suites bouncing between $500,000 and $3 million.

"It's obvious people want to be a part of witnessing history unfold," he says, referencing the Chiefs going for a three-peat victory. "You also can't ignore the Taylor Swift effect."

Watching from home

For the fans watching the Super Bowl from their couches, the average household is expected to spend $142 — up from $116 last year — according to a LendingTree survey. From snacks to fan gear, the online marketplace asked more than 2,000 Americans about their game day spending.

The Taylor Swift effect? NFL says women make up almost half of audience.

"It's not a huge amount, but when some people are living paycheck-to-paycheck, it's not nothing either," says Matt Schultz, the chief credit analyst of LendingTree. "We keep an eye on how people are spending money. In this case, we asked specifically on the Super Bowl, and it's the second year we've asked about the impact of Taylor Swift."

The study found the singer's love story with Kelce has sparked greater interest in the sport for 14% of Americans. According to LendingTree, 20% have been influenced to spend more on football and the Super Bowl — especially Gen Zers (39%) and Millennials (21%).

Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Looking for Super Bowl tickets? See prices for seats, suites