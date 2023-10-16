Looking for the Kansas City Election Board office? It has moved out of Union Station

The Kansas City Election Board office, which provides services to voters in Kansas City, has moved to a new location.

As of Sept. 26, the office is operating out of the Shops on Blue Parkway, located at 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just south of Brush Creek.

Previously, the office was located inside Union Station in central Kansas City.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Election Day, Nov. 7, the office is open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

You can contact the office by emailing kceb@kceb.org or calling 816-842-4820.

Do you have more questions about voting in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.