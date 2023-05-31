Looking for a job that pays more than $60,000? Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood are hiring

Two of Broward County’s biggest cities are hiring for a variety of government positions that pay more than $60,000 a year.

Here’s a look at recent public sector job postings from Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood:

Fort Lauderdale

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Denis Mendez, 32, left, and Isain Lopez 33, walk down a flooded street in the Edgewood neighborhood on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A torrential downpour severely flooded streets partially submerging houses and cars across South Florida.

The city career page lists the following jobs with salaries of at least $60,000 a year:

▪ Description: Employees are responsible for the protection and preservation of life and property primarily by conducting fire/life safety inspections.

▪ Salary range: $59,384.00 to $87,048.00

▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through June 30.

Description: Entry-level Assistant City Attorney I position for a recent law school graduate or with minimal experience. Responsibilities include work in local government/municipal law, initially with the assistance of an experienced attorney. The position provides legal assistance to the City Attorney’s Office advising City Commission, the City Manager’s Office, department-level management and staff on a variety of legal issues.

Salary range: $70,376.80 to $109,098.29

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.

Description: Performs professional accounting tasks; maintains and reconciles journals, ledgers, and financial reports; interprets financial records; prepares financial statements and reports.

Salary range: $51,450.67 to $79,784.02

Deadline: None listed.

Description: Duties include operating and testing diesel powered generators, pumps, and equipment, and also performing overhauls of diesel engines

Salary range: $51,450.67 to $79,784.02

Deadline: None listed.

Description: Duties include overseeing engineering assignments on water, wastewater, stormwater and sea walls.

Salary range: $78,134.37 to $121,113.82

Deadline: None listed.

Description: Responsibilities include primarily providing therapeutic services to police department employees and consulting on a host of organizational and operational matters as well as developing lesson plans and teaching a variety of mental health topics to department personnel.

Salary range: $86,716.86 to $134,422.08

Deadline: Applications accepted through May 31.

Description: Duties include maintaining peace and safety, protecting life and property, and promoting community engagement and trust.

Salary range: $67,620.80

Deadline: Applications accepted through June 16.

Description: Duties include overseeing engineering assignments in one or more specialized areas of utility undergrounding, right-of-way improvements, streets, airports, dtormwater infrastructure.

Salary range: $78,134.37 to $121,113.82

Deadline: None listed.

Description: Responsible for financial, administrative and supervisory work assisting the Director of Finance, Controller or Treasurer by planning and directing the activities of professional and clerical staff in the management of the city’s Central Accounting or Treasury Divisions and with financial reporting.

Salary range: $70,376.80 to $109,098.29

Deadline: None listed.

Description: This is advanced professional and administrative work, which will involve project management, design, permitting, contract negotiations, and construction engineering services for various stormwater and seawall projects. This specific position deals with regulations, modeling, and design in addition to project design/construction management.

Story continues

Salary range: $78,134.37 to $121,113.82

Deadline: None listed.

Description: Project Managers to oversee engineering assignments on water and wastewater to stormwater and sea walls or more specialized areas.

Salary range: $78,134.37 to $121,113.82

Deadline: None listed.

Hollywood

A digger sits at Hollywood Boulevard near 21st Street in Hollywood, Florida on May 9, 2023.

The city career page lists the following jobs with salaries of at least $60,000 a year:

▪ Description: Managerial, administrative and professional engineering work of considerable difficulty, planning, directing, reviewing, analyzing and coordinating engineering design, construction and construction inspection in the right of way and municipal engineering projects.

▪ Salary range: $88,671.54 to $141,874.47.

▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through June 6.

▪ Description: Duties include supervising employees in the Communications Center, and planning, scheduling and reviewing the work of a group of teletype operators who receive telephone requests from police personnel, city employees and the public.

▪ Salary range: $56,936.06 to $86,543.13

▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through June 12.

▪ Description: Certified police officer in Florida to perform a variety of policing and law enforcement activities.

▪ Salary range: $64,952.73 to $100,822.98.

▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through Aug 31.

▪ Description: Tasks are primarily service oriented and include patrol, investigative, and enforcement functions, to generally provide for the safety of the public, and to perform essential functions as required.

▪ Salary range: $64,952.73

▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through Aug. 31.

▪ Description: Part-time position includes patrolling school grounds, responding to disturbances and interacting with school community.

▪ Salary: $62,400

▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through Aug. 31.

▪ Description: The Municipal Prosecutor I is a member of the City Attorney’s Office, reports to and is under the authority of the City Attorney or one of his or her deputies. Duties include researching legal issues and prosecuting municipal ordinance violations.

▪ Salary range: $67,020.74 to $107,233.17

▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through June 11.