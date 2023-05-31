Looking for a job that pays more than $60,000? Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood are hiring
Two of Broward County’s biggest cities are hiring for a variety of government positions that pay more than $60,000 a year.
Here’s a look at recent public sector job postings from Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood:
Fort Lauderdale
The city career page lists the following jobs with salaries of at least $60,000 a year:
Fire inspector
▪ Description: Employees are responsible for the protection and preservation of life and property primarily by conducting fire/life safety inspections.
▪ Salary range: $59,384.00 to $87,048.00
▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through June 30.
Assistant city attorney
Description: Entry-level Assistant City Attorney I position for a recent law school graduate or with minimal experience. Responsibilities include work in local government/municipal law, initially with the assistance of an experienced attorney. The position provides legal assistance to the City Attorney’s Office advising City Commission, the City Manager’s Office, department-level management and staff on a variety of legal issues.
Salary range: $70,376.80 to $109,098.29
Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.
Accountant-Treasury
Description: Performs professional accounting tasks; maintains and reconciles journals, ledgers, and financial reports; interprets financial records; prepares financial statements and reports.
Salary range: $51,450.67 to $79,784.02
Deadline: None listed.
Diesel technician
Description: Duties include operating and testing diesel powered generators, pumps, and equipment, and also performing overhauls of diesel engines
Salary range: $51,450.67 to $79,784.02
Deadline: None listed.
Project manager utilities
Description: Duties include overseeing engineering assignments on water, wastewater, stormwater and sea walls.
Salary range: $78,134.37 to $121,113.82
Deadline: None listed.
Police psychologist
Description: Responsibilities include primarily providing therapeutic services to police department employees and consulting on a host of organizational and operational matters as well as developing lesson plans and teaching a variety of mental health topics to department personnel.
Salary range: $86,716.86 to $134,422.08
Deadline: Applications accepted through May 31.
Police officer non-certified
Description: Duties include maintaining peace and safety, protecting life and property, and promoting community engagement and trust.
Salary range: $67,620.80
Deadline: Applications accepted through June 16.
Project manager utility undergrounding specialization
Description: Duties include overseeing engineering assignments in one or more specialized areas of utility undergrounding, right-of-way improvements, streets, airports, dtormwater infrastructure.
Salary range: $78,134.37 to $121,113.82
Deadline: None listed.
Chief accountant
Description: Responsible for financial, administrative and supervisory work assisting the Director of Finance, Controller or Treasurer by planning and directing the activities of professional and clerical staff in the management of the city’s Central Accounting or Treasury Divisions and with financial reporting.
Salary range: $70,376.80 to $109,098.29
Deadline: None listed.
Project Manager - Public Works Stormwater
Description: This is advanced professional and administrative work, which will involve project management, design, permitting, contract negotiations, and construction engineering services for various stormwater and seawall projects. This specific position deals with regulations, modeling, and design in addition to project design/construction management.
Salary range: $78,134.37 to $121,113.82
Deadline: None listed.
Project manager utilities
Description: Project Managers to oversee engineering assignments on water and wastewater to stormwater and sea walls or more specialized areas.
Salary range: $78,134.37 to $121,113.82
Deadline: None listed.
Hollywood
The city career page lists the following jobs with salaries of at least $60,000 a year:
Assistant city engineer
▪ Description: Managerial, administrative and professional engineering work of considerable difficulty, planning, directing, reviewing, analyzing and coordinating engineering design, construction and construction inspection in the right of way and municipal engineering projects.
▪ Salary range: $88,671.54 to $141,874.47.
▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through June 6.
Teletype supervisor
▪ Description: Duties include supervising employees in the Communications Center, and planning, scheduling and reviewing the work of a group of teletype operators who receive telephone requests from police personnel, city employees and the public.
▪ Salary range: $56,936.06 to $86,543.13
▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through June 12.
Certified police officer
▪ Description: Certified police officer in Florida to perform a variety of policing and law enforcement activities.
▪ Salary range: $64,952.73 to $100,822.98.
▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through Aug 31.
Non-certified police officer
▪ Description: Tasks are primarily service oriented and include patrol, investigative, and enforcement functions, to generally provide for the safety of the public, and to perform essential functions as required.
▪ Salary range: $64,952.73
▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through Aug. 31.
School resource officer
▪ Description: Part-time position includes patrolling school grounds, responding to disturbances and interacting with school community.
▪ Salary: $62,400
▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through Aug. 31.
Municipal prosecutor
▪ Description: The Municipal Prosecutor I is a member of the City Attorney’s Office, reports to and is under the authority of the City Attorney or one of his or her deputies. Duties include researching legal issues and prosecuting municipal ordinance violations.
▪ Salary range: $67,020.74 to $107,233.17
▪ Deadline: Applications accepted through June 11.