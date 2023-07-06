Looking for a job in Miami that pays at least $70,000 a year? The city is hiring
Miami is hiring.
What follows are some of the government job openings listed by the city that pay at least $70,000 a year. Categories include information technology, fire inspection, human services, traffic, finance, parks and real estate.
Miami job listings
The city of Miami career page lists the following jobs with salaries of at least $70,000 a year:
ASSISTANT CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER
Description: Assists in planning, developing and implementing a comprehensive citywide information technology strategy, and will create and execute short-term and long-term plans and projects.
Salary range: $96,323.70
Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF REAL ESTATE AND ASSET MANAGEMENT
Description: Responsible for assisting with the administration, management and operational aspects of the Department of Real Estate & Asset Management.
Salary range: $96,323.70 to $200,889
Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF RISK MANAGEMENT
Description: Assists with administering the day-to-day operations of the Department of Risk Management. Areas to oversee include general liability, worker compensation, insurance procurement, property liability, group insurance, safety programs.
Salary range: $87,567 to $175,134
Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.
CHIEF PROJECT MANAGER
Description: Responsible for managing, planning, directing, designing and coordinating the activities of project managers, and other staff members designated to the Office of Capital Improvements
Salary range: $96,616
Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.
DIRECTOR OF HUMAN SERVICES
Description: Responsible for directing, planning and administering the activities of the Department of Human Services in areas relating to poverty within the City of Miami, including health, education, police community relations, employment, homelessness, veteran affairs and physical and environmental enhancements.
Salary range: $116,618.64
Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.
DIRECTOR OF CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM
Description: Responsible for directing, planning and implementing the City’s Capital Improvement Program, the Homeland Defense/Neighborhood Improvement, and other City General Obligation Bond Programs.
Salary range: $116,618.64 to $252,399.00
Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.
DIRECTOR, PARKS AND RECREATION
Description: Responsible for municipal policies and regulations pertaining to the Parks and Recreation Department’s facilities. Directs and administers all city parks, City Cemetery, Virginia Key Park and Beach complex.
Salary range: $116,618.64 to $252,399.00
Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.
FIRE PROTECTION ENGINEER
Description: Responsible for technical review of design documents, including: building construction, fire detection/alarm, fire sprinkler, smoke control, water storage/distribution, and pre-engineered fire protection systems for compliance with applicable ordinances, codes, standards and engineering principles.
Salary range: $83,462.50 to $165,249.97
Deadline: 5 p.m. July 21
PRESERVATION OFFICER
Description: Responsible professional work in the supervision and administration of the historic preservation program of the City of Miami.
Salary range: $87,635.60
Deadline: 5 p.m. July 7
PROFESSIONAL ENGINEER III - TRAFFIC
Description: Responsible for supervising planning, modeling, analysis, design, installation, investigation, maintenance and development of traffic and transportation engineering projects.
Salary range: $83,462.50
Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.
PROFESSIONAL SURVEYOR & MAPPER
Description: Responsible for performing land surveys for the city of Miami or acting as consultant/adviser monitoring the work of private surveying and mapping companies under contract with the city.
Salary range: $72,097.79
Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.
RESILIENCE PROGRAMS MANAGER
Description: Responsible for developing and implementing strategies to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of Miami’s residents, infrastructure, economy and natural systems through internal and external partnerships.
Salary range: $72,097.79
Deadline: 5 p.m. July 28
SENIOR FINANCIAL ANALYST
Description: Responsible for assisting in planning, maintaining and evaluating the City’s integrated financial management systems and identifying areas of improvement.
Salary range: $72,097.79
Deadline: 5 p.m. July 7
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER PLANS EXAMINER
Description: Responsible for inspections, enforcement and supervisory work in the examination, review, analysis, approval and/or disapproval of plans to ensure compliance with the Florida Building Code and other applicable codes.
Salary range: $91,106.08 to $180,384.05
Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.