Looking for a job in Miami that pays at least $70,000 a year? The city is hiring

Miami is hiring.

What follows are some of the government job openings listed by the city that pay at least $70,000 a year. Categories include information technology, fire inspection, human services, traffic, finance, parks and real estate.

Miami job listings

The city of Miami career page lists the following jobs with salaries of at least $70,000 a year:

Description: Assists in planning, developing and implementing a comprehensive citywide information technology strategy, and will create and execute short-term and long-term plans and projects.

Salary range: $96,323.70

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.

Description: Responsible for assisting with the administration, management and operational aspects of the Department of Real Estate & Asset Management.

Salary range: $96,323.70 to $200,889

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.

Description: Assists with administering the day-to-day operations of the Department of Risk Management. Areas to oversee include general liability, worker compensation, insurance procurement, property liability, group insurance, safety programs.

Salary range: $87,567 to $175,134

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.

Description: Responsible for managing, planning, directing, designing and coordinating the activities of project managers, and other staff members designated to the Office of Capital Improvements

Salary range: $96,616

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.

Description: Responsible for directing, planning and administering the activities of the Department of Human Services in areas relating to poverty within the City of Miami, including health, education, police community relations, employment, homelessness, veteran affairs and physical and environmental enhancements.

Salary range: $116,618.64

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.

Description: Responsible for directing, planning and implementing the City’s Capital Improvement Program, the Homeland Defense/Neighborhood Improvement, and other City General Obligation Bond Programs.

Salary range: $116,618.64 to $252,399.00

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.

Description: Responsible for municipal policies and regulations pertaining to the Parks and Recreation Department’s facilities. Directs and administers all city parks, City Cemetery, Virginia Key Park and Beach complex.

Salary range: $116,618.64 to $252,399.00

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.

Description: Responsible for technical review of design documents, including: building construction, fire detection/alarm, fire sprinkler, smoke control, water storage/distribution, and pre-engineered fire protection systems for compliance with applicable ordinances, codes, standards and engineering principles.

Salary range: $83,462.50 to $165,249.97

Deadline: 5 p.m. July 21

Description: Responsible professional work in the supervision and administration of the historic preservation program of the City of Miami.

Salary range: $87,635.60

Deadline: 5 p.m. July 7

Description: Responsible for supervising planning, modeling, analysis, design, installation, investigation, maintenance and development of traffic and transportation engineering projects.

Salary range: $83,462.50

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.

Description: Responsible for performing land surveys for the city of Miami or acting as consultant/adviser monitoring the work of private surveying and mapping companies under contract with the city.

Salary range: $72,097.79

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.

Description: Responsible for developing and implementing strategies to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of Miami’s residents, infrastructure, economy and natural systems through internal and external partnerships.

Salary range: $72,097.79

Deadline: 5 p.m. July 28

Description: Responsible for assisting in planning, maintaining and evaluating the City’s integrated financial management systems and identifying areas of improvement.

Salary range: $72,097.79

Deadline: 5 p.m. July 7

Description: Responsible for inspections, enforcement and supervisory work in the examination, review, analysis, approval and/or disapproval of plans to ensure compliance with the Florida Building Code and other applicable codes.

Salary range: $91,106.08 to $180,384.05

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.