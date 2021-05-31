Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

With nearly half of states planning to wind down their participation in federal unemployment benefits, millions of Americans will need to find work in the next few weeks.

By ending the benefits, state leaders are hoping to incentivize getting residents back into the workforce. Both the unemployment rate, at 6.1%, and the number of unemployed persons, at 9.8 million, remained steady in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If your state is one of the 24 planning to cut off the $300 federal weekly benefits and you need to find a new role fast to ensure you’ve got the means to cover household essentials or pay off debt, you may want to consider applying to one of Glassdoor’s top six best places to work.

Glassdoor’s best companies to work for in 2021

Glassdoor releases a list of best places to work every year, based on employee ratings and reviews, taking into consideration aspects such as culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, senior management, benefits and opportunities for growth.

Whether you’re looking to return to the office or for a more flexible role, there’s plenty of opportunity out there right now.

But just as important as landing a new job is ensuring it's the right workplace for you. To help find your perfect fit, here are the top six companies.

6. Google

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

The internet behemoth continues to grow, hitting $1 trillion in Jan. 2020 and employees are reaping the rewards, with great benefits packages and extensive campus amenities.

Google has landed on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list for 13 consecutive years and for most of those years, it made the top 10.

Google offers a 401(k) plan that matches 50% of what the employee contributes (up to $8,250), health insurance, on-site doctors and nurses and free food.

5. McKinsey & Company

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

This management consulting firm offers services to small and mid-sized businesses and governments and top corporations.

About 91% of employees would recommend McKinsey & Company to a friend. The firm ranks highly for its culture and values, diversity and inclusion and career opportunities.

It also offers maternity and paternity leave, excellent health insurance and a decent 401(k) plan.

4. HubSpot

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

HubSpot, a software developer and marketer, boasts high scores in all Glassdoor ranking criteria, including diversity and inclusion and culture and values.

Glassdoor shows 99% of employees approve of CEO Brian Halligan and 94% have a positive business outlook.

The benefits are legendary, with health insurance, 16-week parental leave, a five-year sabbatical with $1,000 towards the time off, unlimited vacation, $5,000 tuition reimbursement](https://moneywise.com/borrowing/student-loans/wish-you-could-get-rid-of-your-student-loans) each year and more.

3. In-N-Out Burger

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

In-N-Out Burger is the only fast food service to make the list.

95% of employees approve of CEO Lynsi Snyder, grandchild of the original founders, who was also included in Glassdoor’s Top CEOs list from 2016 to 2019.

Cashiers and store associates earn around $13 an hour — and one former employee mentions the “strong positive culture, team-based work and free meals every shift” in their review.

2. NVIDIA

Glassdoor rating: 4.5

NVIDIA invented the GPU in 1999 and today the company is involved in everything concerning graphics and AI, from video games to health care.

CEO Jensen Huang boasts a 99% employee approval and 97% would recommend the company to a friend, with the same percentage reporting a positive business outlook.

Employees also commend the salaries — a software engineer at NVIDIA makes around $179,000 a year — and appreciate the work/life balance.

1. Bain & Company

Glassdoor rating: 4.6

This Boston-based consulting firm is Glassdoor’s number-one place to work for in 2021 and ranks highly across all criteria, except for work/life balance.

It’s landed several times on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work and Top CEOs lists in the past, and made 12th place on the 2017 Best Places to Interview.

Most employees criticize the long hours, but appreciate the company culture and opportunities for professional development.

What to do if you need money while looking for a job

If you’re struggling to find work during the pandemic, you have a few options to make ends meet while you work on locking down a new job.