Looking into the Raptors' domino effect of Kawhi Leonard's decision

We’re now inside a week of free agency hitting full bloom and Kawhi Leonard making a decision on whether or not he wants to remain a Toronto Raptor.

The franchise won its first NBA title a couple of weeks ago and will be doing everything in its power to keep Leonard, the key to contention. His decision, one way or the other, plays a critical role in how the other pieces fit on the roster and could impact president Masai Ujiri and the rest of the front office’s thinking in terms of which pieces are worth keeping and which aren’t.

Why?

With Marc Gasol having opted into his $26.6 million player option, the Raptors already have nearly $108 million in salaries committed to him, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell and OG Anunoby without factoring in possible bonuses. Next season’s cap is set to be around $109 million, which means potentially re-signing Leonard alone will push them well over.

The ability to truly compete for a championship hinges on Leonard’s decision, and thereby the future of some key players.

Danny Green

The Green Ranger said back in December that Toronto didn’t necessarily need to keep Leonard to bring him back, and the Raptors will be well served to re-sign one of the premier 3-and-D options at the wing position, with championship pedigree.

If Leonard doesn’t return, a starting lineup of Lowry, Green, Anunoby, Siakam and Gasol still figures to be very competitive in the East, and the response of the fanbase to the championship run should give ownership enough reason to do everything in their power to compete for at least another season.

Even though his performance tailed off on the offensive side of the ball in the post-season, the attention and respect the 32-year-old commanded as the second-best three-point shooter in the regular season (45.5%) still helped open up the floor for others to go to work. His defence remains steady and having come off a more-serious-than-he-let-on groin injury in 2017-18, he looks much more like the player that helped the Spurs to back-to-back Finals appearances in 2013 and 2014.

He has shown an affinity for the city of Toronto and coming off a year in which he was paid $10 million, something in that range should be able to keep him around for a little while longer, though the contract length may prove a sticking point. There likely will be teams that will look to overpay in order to secure his services, and that is a potential threat to his return, especially if he, personally, sees that the grass is greener on the other side if Leonard leaves.

Serge Ibaka

One way or the other, the Raptors have to decide whether Ibaka’s $23.3 million salary and the accompanying tax payments are worth a spot on what would likely be the bench for the majority of the 2019-20 season. On the one hand, this is a team that found itself over the final 27 regular season games and playoffs and stands to get even better next year, and on the other, this is a player who will make over $20 million next season playing around 20 minutes a game.

The latter viewpoint is definitely a tougher pill to swallow without Leonard, where the ceiling will certainly not be a championship, and that’s where being in the final year of his deal could present value to other teams.

Ibaka also offers tremendous leadership to the team, having helped the Raptors rally from their 0-2 deficit in the Milwaukee series with a motivational speech about having done it once before with Oklahoma City, sacrificing for the team by coming off the bench despite a very effective season as a starter, and building great camaraderie with his teammates, including Leonard.

The bigger question with regards to Ibaka may just be how much of a luxury tax payment ownership is willing to swallow if Leonard isn’t around.

Norman Powell

Powell is on the books for just over $10 million next season and closer to $11 million for the season after that before a player option in 2021-22. He played 11 minutes a game against each of the 76ers and Warriors but saw double the playing time against the Bucks. Call this an Ibaka-lite decision.

If Kawhi returns, Powell may be deemed surplus especially since those minutes figure to be less with Anunoby present. On the other hand, when you’re a championship team you want to have horses for courses and Powell’s reputation as a Bucks killer can’t be ignored. It may also be advisable to keep someone who’s got a healthy relationship with the team’s best player beginning with their respective mothers.

In the absence of Leonard, Anunoby likely assumes a starting role and opens up more playing time for Powell off the bench, which can help validate his expense.

Pascal Siakam

The most improved player of the 2018-19 season has significantly altered his earnings potential over the past nine months, so much so that signing a max extension before the fourth and final year of his rookie deal could be in play.

Blake Murphy of The Athletic has a great breakdown of Siakam’s contract options if he is looking for a max extension, but in terms of decisions the Raptors have to evaluate this summer, it comes down to either a four-year extension worth up to $130 million or a five-year Designated Player extension worth $168 million.

Though there are clear cap benefits to avoiding an extension this summer — and Ujiri may have a healthy enough relationship where Siakam isn’t bothered by not receiving one — that’s a path the team president may prefer to avoid. Siakam has proven his worth and his mindset is such that he’s going to do everything in his power to keep getting better.

If Leonard commits to a short-term deal, it would give the Raptors more reason to try and extend Siakam next summer so as to have the flexibility to bolster the roster depending on how things play out over the course of 2019-20. If he commits in the long term or doesn’t return at all, getting Siakam his money ASAP seems to be the way to go.

Kyle Lowry

Is he impacted by Leonard’s decision? I don’t think so. Again, with the Raptors likely to ride the wave of a title and try to contend with or without Leonard next season, Lowry remains an important piece of the puzzle.

Ujiri went on record as saying Lowry is arguably the best Raptor ever and so while the business side of things may suggest that a point guard at age 34 next season may not be worth extending, the championship may have earned the Philadelphia native a legacy contract if they can agree to a suitable amount for both sides.

The rest

Toronto has reportedly extended qualifying offers to both Patrick McCaw and Nando De Colo, which ensures that they will have the right to match any offer sheet they sign with another team.

The Toronto Raptors have tendered qualifying offers to both Nando De Colo and Patrick McCaw per league sources.



This makes both De Colo and McCaw restricted free agents and the Raptors will retain the right to match any offer sheet either player signs. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 24, 2019

There were some whispers that De Colo is looking to make an NBA return, but McCaw seems the more plausible bet to return out of the two. If there is a decent offer made to Mr. Three-peat, though, it’s highly unlikely the Raptors look to match when he would likely be serving as a third-string to either of the guard positions.

Lin’s future with the Raptors looks to be done as he couldn’t get on the floor for any meaningful playoff minutes. At 30-years-old and a ring in the bag, he has an opportunity to seek out more minutes and that may be in his best interest.

Chris Boucher, Jordan Loyd and Malcolm Miller will all represent the Raptors at Las Vegas Summer League and figure to be in the parent club’s plans for next season at their minimal salary rates.

Raptors will bring Jordan Loyd, Malcolm Miller, Chris Boucher & 2nd-round pick Dewan Hernandez to Summer League.



Also:

Sagaba Konate on an Ex10 (per @MikeAScotto)

Lindell Wigginton (@DraftExpress)

Jessie Govan (Givony)

Darius Thompson (@NicolaLupo99)

Matt Morgan (himself) — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 24, 2019

Fifty-ninth overall selection Dewan Hernandez will also represent the Raptors at summer league and that should provide some clarity on whether he needs time in the G League with the Raptors 905 or may be able to compete for a third-string big spot on the parent club.

