Looking for a grilled chicken burrito from a Boise-area Chipotle? You may be out of luck

Got a hankering for a pollo asado burrito from Chipotle Mexican Grill?

There’s only one place in town where you could find one Friday: the California-based fast-casual chain’s restaurant at 702 E. Boise Ave.

That’s because that’s the only one of Chipotle’s five Boise-area restaurants that had grilled chicken available for burritos, bowls or salads shortly before noon on Friday.

Or maybe you’re in the mood for regular chicken, steak, barbacoa or veggies. Scratch those off the list if you’re headed to Chipotle’s downtown Boise restaurant at 305 S. 6th St. They’re out of all of them.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill in downtown Boise had several items missing from its menu on Friday, April 29, 2022. The Newport Beach, California, company did not explain why.

The only proteins available at that store were pork carnitas and sofrito, a plant-based product. Carnitas were available once again after being out of stock Wednesday, according to a spot check by the Idaho Statesman.

Each of the Boise-area restaurants was out of something Friday. State Street was out of pollo asado, chicken, barbacoa and carnitas. Boise Avenue and Milwaukee Street didn’t have steak. Eagle Road didn’t have pollo asado but had regular chicken.

A spokesperson for Chipotle, based in Newport Beach, did not reply to a request for comment.

Last summer, Chipotle customers posting online said the chain had run out of out of steak, vegetables, guacamole, rice and tortillas.

At the time, a spokesperson told Business Insider, “We aren’t experiencing any supply issues throughout the network, however, occasionally there are spot outages at individual restaurants.”

