Looking for fun activities this fall? Visit these 10 pumpkin patches around Charlotte

The days are getting shorter, leaves are changing colors, and pumpkin spice-flavored foods are back on the menu at local restaurants, which means fall is officially here in Charlotte.

And there’s no better place to spend those crisp fall afternoons than at a pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin patches are perfect for creating new family memories, enjoying cool weather in your favorite flannel, and providing scenic backdrops for photos to share on Instagram.

Here are 10 of the best pumpkin farms in Charlotte and the surrounding area:

Location: 1650 Filbert Hwy, York, SC 29745

Cost: Pumpkins less than five pounds are $1.15 per pound. Pumpkins greater than 5 pounds are 69 cents per pound. Reservations are not required.

What to know: The fall season ends Oct. 31. Hours for the pumpkin patch are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The kitchen on the farm serves ice cream, hot dogs, apple cider slushies, and other sweet treats. Tennis shoes are recommended since the pumpkin patch can be muddy.

Instagram: @bushnvine

Location: 1261 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115

Cost: $15 per person. Reservations are required.

What to know: The pumpkin patch is open through the end of October. Trips to the patch include a hayride and a pumpkin for each person. Closed-toed shoes or boots are recommended, and pets are not allowed. The haunted trail, Scarrigan Farms, is also open in October. Prices for the haunted trail range from $30-$40 per person and reservations can be made online.

Instagram: @carrigan_farms

Location: 1922 Oakdale Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29730

Cost: $10 for ages 2 and up. Pumpkins are $9 each. Reservations are not required.

What to know: The pumpkin patch is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-6 p.m. through Oct. 29. All activities, including petting and feeding farm animals, a corn maze, and free popcorn, are included in the cost of admission. Pets are not allowed.

Story continues

Instagram: @cherryplacefarm

Location: 445 W Rebound Rd., Lancaster, SC 29720

Cost: Admission is free, but pumpkins are 70 cents per pound.

What to know: You can enjoy a small and large corn maze, hayride, and kids zone that includes a jungle gym, birds nest, and corn silo for additional fees. Attractions are free for ages 2 and under.

Instagram: @hall.family.farm

Location: 3780 Rocky River Rd., Charlotte, NC 28215

Cost: Parking is $5 on Saturdays and Sundays. Reservations are not required.

What to know: The pumpkin patch will be open from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. every day through the end of October. You can look forward to pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, interacting with farm animals, and plenty of opportunities for photos. On the weekends, hayrides will be offered, and the farm shop will be open. You can also purchase sweet treats, including kettle corn, funnel cakes, and drinks.

Instagram: @hodgesfarm_nc

Location: 13624 Providence Rd., Weddington, NC 28104

Cost: $11 for ages 2 and older. The cost includes a wagon ride to the petting barn and a small pumpkin from the patch. Reservations are required for the wagon ride.

What to know: The fall season ends Nov. 5. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 2-7 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dogs are not allowed.

Instagram: @thehunterfarm

Location: 10390 Caldwell Rd, Mt Ulla, NC 28125

Cost: $15 for ages 2 and up on weekdays; $17 for ages 2 and up on weekends. Pumpkins are not included in admission and are priced per pound. Tickets can be purchased online.

What to know: Fall season ends Nov. 4. Weekday admission includes access to the barnyard, PawPaw Carl’s Playground, corn maze, wagon ride, and more than 40 attractions. Weekend admission includes access to the barnyard, playground, corn maze, cow barrel train ride, wagon ride, and attractions. Dogs are not allowed, except for registered service dogs.

Instagram: @patterson_farm

Location: 12150 McManus Rd, Midland, NC 28107

Neighborhood: Midland

Cost: $6 for ages 2 and up. Pumpkins are 50 cents per pound. Reservations are not required.

What to know: The farm is open through the end of October. Hours are Monday-Friday 3:30-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Admission includes a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch, a barn with animals, and a farm-themed playground.

Facebook: @Riverbend-Farm-118659738184594

Location: 120 Broadway Dr., Shelby, NC 28152

Neighborhood: Shelby

Cost: Admission to the farm is $15 and includes access to the corn maze and more than activities. Admission for the haunted maze is $15. Reservations are not required, but tickets can be purchased online.

What to know: The farm is open through Oct. 29. Hours are Friday, 4-10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, 2-8 p.m. The haunted maze opens after dark on Fridays and Saturdays. Dogs are allowed, but they must be on leashes at all times.

Instagram: @shelbycornmaze

Location: 4701 Hartis Rd., Indian Trail, NC 28079

Cost: $3 for ages 2 and up. You can pay an additional $29 for two Wise Pie Pizzas. With your ticket, you’ll get pumpkin field access, with pumpkins available for purchase. Reservations are required.

What to know: The fall season ends Nov. 5. Corn pit access, wagon and barrel train rides, food, and drinks can be purchased for additional fees. Dogs are not allowed on the farm.

Instagram: @wiseacresoganic