If you’re looking forward to allergy season ending in Texas, you’re in the wrong state

While most of the country can soon take a deep breath of relief as allergy season comes to an end, Texas is not as fortunate.

Spring is when allergies flare up because it is when pollinating plants release pollen dust, according to a Houston-based allergy clinic. But allergy season in Texas is pretty much a year-round affliction.

It is mostly why the Dallas-Fort Worth area received the distinction of being the second-worst metropolitan statistical area in the U.S. for allergies, according to the 2023 Allergy Capitals report.

Allergy seasons in Texas

Tree allergy: December to April

Grass allergy: April to June or July

Mold allergy: July to October

Weed allergy: August to November

Why do Texans suffer through allergies year-round?

The state’s dry and mild winters allow plants to thrive and pollinate throughout the year. While the rest of the country experiences freezing temperatures, many plants in Texas are growing into another pollinating season. This makes winters in the Lone Star State a punishing one for those suffering from allergies.

The Star-Telegram spoke with Dr. Hari Reddy, an allergist and immunologist at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, who said that Texas’ mild winters lead to year-round plant growth producing pollinating greenery.

A warmer climate means more time for plants to grow and pollinate, compared to other states who have long periods of winter where plant growth is stunted or stopped completely.

Plants to blame for allergies in Texas

Pigweed and ragweed

The distinction between pigweed and ragweed is minimal.

Ragweed has fern-like leaves, while pigweed’s upper leaves are lance-shaped and up to 7 inches long, according to SFGATE. The lower leaves of pigweed are more egg and diamond shaped.

Both weeds grow in busy areas, such roadsides or on the edges of developed areas. Ragweed grows up to 3 feet tall, while pigweed can grow anywhere from 3 to 10 feet tall.

Common ragweed has slender 1- to 4-inch cylindrical flower spikes made up of minuscule green flowers. Pigweed has stiff flower spikes that are reminiscent of bottle brushes that are packed with little green flowers.

Story continues

A ragweed stem is covered by long rough hairs along the entire length of its stem, while the pigweed’s stem is smooth towards the bottom and hairy on top.

Pigweed starts to bloom in late spring and early summer, while ragweed blooms in late summer and fall. Large amounts of pollen are produced by the weeds as they bloom, according to SFGATE.

Mountain cedar

Ashe juniper trees, a type of mountain cedar, are the predominate cedar fever culprit and start producing pollen in mid-December triggered by cold fronts, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The pollen reaches its peak in mid-January, according to the Forest Service, and tapers off in March. Winds help spread the pollen which causes itchy and watery eyes, blocked nasal passages and sneezing.

Grass

Pollen from grass release grains that fertilize other plants. It is the main reason Texas suffers an allergy season from March to October each year.