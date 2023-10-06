Looking for some fall weekend fun? Applefest is coming to this Missouri town near KC

If you’ve ever wanted to try fresh apple dumplings or apple butter, take the 40-minute drive north of Kansas City to Weston, Missouri, this weekend.

The town hosts its 32nd Applefest on Saturday and Sunday.

All things apple take over Weston: The apple-themed parade that kicks off the festival at 10 a.m. Saturday, apple butter made by locals, the apple alley on Thomas Street next to Weston City Park where all the kid’s activities are located, and apple dumplings, which always sell out, according to Weston Chamber of Commerce Vice President Lorri Stanislav.

The festival is a community event, with many of the city’s 1,700 residents volunteering to put everything together and set up the booths.

Vendors at Weston's Applefest make apple butter, which visitors can buy and try for themselves.

In addition to the apples, local craft vendors will be set up in front of O’Malley’s Pub at 540 Welt St., along with live music. Stanislav said Mr. Stinky Feet — loved by the kids — performs Sunday.

This year features the most vendors the festival’s ever had, Stanislav said, with tons of crafted items on sale from local vendors, like saw paintings and tooled leather products.

All the bases are covered for food, as the festival features everything from fried goods to vegan-friendly meals.

Weston used to be a hub for apple growing before a big freeze in the 1940s destroyed all the trees, Stanislav said. People would travel to Weston to get their apples and the town’s apples would be used in Gerber baby food.

The Weston Chamber of Commerce expects around 20,000 to travel to Weston this weekend, although they’re preparing for less since other events are happening this weekend, like First Fridays in the West Bottoms and Crossroads.

“It’s a parking nightmare, so some of the residents absolutely hate it because they can’t navigate around, but most of the people have grown up with it,” Stanislav said. “They love it and it’s something they look forward to every year.”

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Sunday.

For parking, Weston has a downtown lot on the southwest side of Main Street for $20 and the West Platte High School parking lot is open for $15.

They offer a free shuttle bus to the festival from the parking lot at Snow Creek at 1 Snow Creek Drive, but it also costs $15 to park there.