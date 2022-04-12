Looking for Easter fun? Here’s some egg hunts and other festivities around Lexington

For those looking to get out of the house and entertain young ones in celebration of spring, we’ve rounded up a list of some Easter activities in the Lexington area.

From egg hunts to train rides, here’s some events set for Saturday, April 16.

Easter egg hunt on Lafayette Parkway

Big Bounce Nation Inflatables and Party Rentals will host a free Easter egg hunt for all ages Saturday. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 264 Lafayette Parkway. It features inflatables, games, egg hunting, popcorn and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Taking place Saturday in Shillito Park at shelter near the playground, this egg hunt will also offer food via a cookout afterward. The event takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 300 West Reynolds Road in Lexington.

Prevention Day Bunny Hop & Hunt 5K

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and you can help a good cause while enjoying your Easter weekend. At the inaugural Prevention Day Bunny Hop and Hunt 5K, a portion of race proceeds and 100% of donations made will support the mission at of court-appointed special advocates.

There are race events for adults and children, including an Easter egg hunt. Festivities start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Coldstream Park, located at 1850 Pisacano Drive in Lexington.

Take a ride with the Easter Bunny

Located in Versailles, the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad and Museum is offering a train ride with the Easter Bunny. The train leaves the station at 2 p.m. Saturday at 175 Beasley Road in Versailles.

Tickets range from $12 to $14.

Get your portrait with live bunnies

The Summit at Fritz Farm in Lexington is offering Easter photos with live rabbits up to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Photo packages range from $40 to $60, with other pricing options available for singles and digital photos.

Shaker Village Easter Egg Hunt

You can celebrate Easter at this historic Shaker community Saturday. Pleasant Hill in nearby Harrodsburg in Mercer County will host an egg hunt for those ages 12 and younger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Shaker village is located at 3501 Lexington Road in Harrodsburg.

Admission ranges from $7 to $10, based on age, and annual passholders can participate for free.