Looking for Easter egg hunts in the Triangle? Here’s a list of local events

It’s almost Easter, which means many kids are looking forward to hunting eggs and finding sweet treats inside.

There are lots of Easter egg hunts taking place around the Triangle, with plenty of free options that are open to the community. Some are even asynchronous, allowing you to pick the time that’s best for you. Other options require tickets.

Ready to have an egg-cellent time? Here’s a list of Easter egg hunts in the Triangle for 2022.

Easter egg hunts in Raleigh

History Egg Hunt — The Raleigh Historic Resources and Museum Program has hidden 10 “giant” eggs at some of the city’s historic sites, each with a history fact and highlighted word. Once you find all 10 eggs, you can put the highlighted words together to create a final puzzle. Scan a QR code at each egg to enter to win a prize pack, and complete the final puzzle to receive 10 bonus entries. Dates: Asynchronous, throughout the month of April. Location: Historic sites around Raleigh. Ages: Best suited for ages 5 and up. More info: raleighnc.gov/parks/egg-sploring-history-egg-hunt

Egg-cellent Adventure at Laurel Hills Community Center — No baskets are needed for this egg hunt, which won’t actually require you to pick up eggs. Pick up a form at the community center when you arrive or scan the QR code on the front door to get instructions for how the hunt works. Dates: April 5-10, dawn to dusk. Location: Laurel Hills Community Center (3808 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh) Ages: All ages. More info: raleighnc.gov/parks/egg-hunts

Egg Hunt Kit & Craft Pickup at Laurel Hills — Laurel Hills Community Center will provide take-home egg hunting and craft kits. Each kit comes with eggs, prizes and crafts that will allow kids to create a special egg hunt at home. Pre-registration for pick-up slots is required. Date: Pick up your kit at a designated time between 10-11:30 a.m. April 9. Location: Laurel Hills Community Center (3808 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh) Ages: 12 and under. More info: raleighnc.gov/parks/egg-hunts

Hoppening Shell-ebration at John Chavis Memorial Park — Kids will be divided into three age groups to hunt for colorful eggs at this event at John Chavis Memorial Park. The event will also include other activities, such as crafts, a splash pad and free carousel rides. Registration is encouraged. Date: April 9, 11 a.m-noon. Location: John Chavis Memorial Park (505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh) Ages: 10 and under. More info: raleighnc.gov/parks/egg-hunts

Egg Hunt at Green Road Community Center — Will you find the golden egg and win the big prize? Head to Green Road Park for this event that will feature music, egg races, crafts and an egg hunt. Children will be divided into age groups for the egg hunt. Pre-registration is required for each child. Date: April 9, 11 a.m. Location: Green Road Community Center (4201 Green Rd., Raleigh) Ages: 10 and under. More info: raleighnc.gov/parks/egg-hunts

Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Park — Kids ages 10 and younger can hunt for eggs at this free event at the Kiwanis Neighborhood Center. Pre-registration is encouraged. Date: April 9, 11 a.m. Location: Kiwanis Park (2525 Noble Rd., Raleigh) Ages: 10 and under. More info: raleighnc.gov/parks/egg-hunts

Egg-stravagant Kit Pickup at Roberts Park — Another take-home egg hunt option in Raleigh, this event will allow you to pick up an egg hunting kit and create your own hunt at home, or enjoy it on-site in the space provided. Kits will include prize filled eggs, snacks and a spring-themed craft. Stick around to meet the Easter Bunny after picking up your kit. Date: April 9, 11 a.m.-noon. Location: Roberts Park Community Center (1300 E. Martin St., Raleigh) Ages: 10 and under. More info: raleighnc.gov/parks/egg-hunts

Community Easter Egg Hunt at Carolina Pines Park — Bridge Fellowship Church will host a free Easter egg hunt for the community, complete with food, door prizes, games, candy and, of course, lots of eggs. A sign-up form is available on the church website. Date: April 16, 1-4 p.m. Location: Carolina Pines Park (2305 Lake Wheeler Rd., Raleigh) More info: bridgefellowshipchurch.com/easter

In this 2016 file photo, children take part in an Easter egg hunt at Cedar Fork Park, one of a dozen parks in Morrisville.
Easter egg hunts in Cary

Hoppin’ Around Cary Easter Egg Hunt — The town of Cary is hosting this free, weeklong, asynchronous egg hunt that you can do on your own time. There are nine “giant” Easter eggs hidden around the town, each with a QR code. Scan the QR code to enter to win an Easter basket filled with goodies and activities. Dates: Asynchronous, April 8 at 10 a.m. to April 17 at 5 p.m. Locations: Clues for the eggs’ locations are available on the town website. Ages: All ages. More info: townofcary.org/recreation-enjoyment/events/holiday-events/easter-events

Hippity Hoppity Easter Egg Hunts — The town of Cary is offering two locations for these in-person Easter egg hunts. Enjoy a magician, juggler and an LED hooper artist, plus snap a photo with the Easter Bunny and more before the egg hunt begins. The hunt will be divided into three age groups. Registration is required for each child. Date: April 9, 8:45-10:30 a.m. (egg hunts begins at 10 a.m.) Locations: Middle Creek High School football stadium (125 Middle Creek Park Ave., Apex) and Alston Ridge Middle School football stadium (7833 Fussell Ave., Cary) Ages: 3-12 More info: townofcary.org/recreation-enjoyment/events/holiday-events/easter-events

Easter Eggstravaganza & Egg Hunt — Covenant Christian Church will host this egg hunt that will feature a morning of crafts, egg-dying, sweet treats and storytelling. The event is free and open to the community. Date: April 16, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Location: Covenant Christian Church (2911 SW Cary Pkwy, Cary) Ages: Not specified. More info: facebook.com/events/722622198889989

Easter Egg Hunt & Pictures with Easter Bunny — Fortnight Brewing Company in Cary will host an Easter egg hunt for kids. The Easter Bunny will be on-site for photos after the egg hunt, with photo packages starting at $5. Date: April 17, 1-3 p.m. Location: Fortnight Brewing Company (1006 SW Maynard Rd., Cary) Ages: Not specified. More info: facebook.com/events/503148034719057

Easter egg hunts in Wake Forest

Wake Forest Easter Egg Hunt — The town of Wake Forest’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department will host its annual community Easter egg hunt. The hunt will be divided by age group, with each group beginning their hunt at different times. There will be a separate time slot for children with disabilities. Date: April 9, times vary by age group. Location: E. Carroll Joyner Park (701 Harris Rd., Wake Forest) Ages: 0-12, divided into groups by age. More info: wakeforestnc.gov/meetings-events/easter-egg-hunt

Easter egg hunts in Fuquay-Varina

American Legion Post 116 Annual Easter Egg Hunt — The American Legion Post 116 will host its annual Easter egg hunt. The event will be held rain or shine and is open to all. Date: April 16, 1-3 p.m. Location: American Legion Post 116 (6400 Johnson Pond Rd., Fuquay-Varina) Ages: Newborn to 12 More info: facebook.com/events/4941315115949115

Easter egg hunts in Holly Springs

Epic 2,000 Egg Hunt — Bombshell Beer Company in Holly Springs will host an “epic” Easter egg hunt with 2,000 eggs. The hunt will be divided by age group, and special adults-only egg hunt will take place at 4 p.m. Every egg has a prize inside. The Easter Bunny will be on-site for pictures throughout the event. Date: April 16, 3 p.m. Location: Bombshell Beer Company (120 Quantum St., Holly Springs) Ages: Various age groups; adult-only hunt at 4 p.m. More info: facebook.com/events/1391286551309942

Easter egg hunts in Durham

Egg Hunt at Campus Hills Park — Durham Parks and Recreation will host a free community Easter egg hunt, inclusive of children of all ability levels. Children will be divided into groups by age. No pre-registration is required. Date: April 9, 10-11 a.m. Location: Campus Hills Park (2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham) Ages: All ages. More info: anc.apm.activecommunities.com/dprplaymore

Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno — Egg hunters are wanted for the 35th Annual Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno. Children will be divided into age groups for the hunt, with games and crafts to follow. No pre-registration is required. Date: April 9, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Location: West Point on the Eno (5101 N. Roxboro St., Durham) Ages: 0-12 More info: anc.apm.activecommunities.com/dprplaymore

Dog-Gone Egg Hunt — Easter egg hunts are for dogs, too! Bring your canine companion to this spring tradition hosted by Durham Parks and Recreation. Date: April 9, noon-1 p.m. Location: West Point on the Eno (5101 N. Roxboro St., Durham) More info: anc.apm.activecommunities.com/dprplaymore

Community Easter Egg Hunt — Christ the King Church will host a free Easter egg hunt, open to the community. The event will feature an egg hunt with lots of eggs, games, hot dogs for lunch and more. Bring your own Easter basket for the hunt if you have one, but grocery bags will be provided if you forget. Date: April 16, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Location: Christ the King Church (4405 Hope Valley Rd., Durham) Ages: Not specific. More info: facebook.com/events/925890004796506

Easter Eggstravaganza at Old Mill Farm — Tickets are $12 per person, or $40 for a family four pack, for this event at Old Mill Farm in Durham. The event will be divided into several time slots, and you’ll buy tickets for a specific one. Each session will feature multiple egg hunts divided by age, live music, contests and visits with the Easter Bunny. The bar will be open and serving local craft beer, cider and wine. Food trucks will also be on-site. Dates: April 16 and 17, time slots vary. Location: Old Mill Farm (8913 NC Highway 751 South, Durham) Ages: Tickets required for kids ages 3 and up. More info and tickets: oldmillfarmdurham.com

Easter egg hunts in Clayton

Clayton Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt — Head to Clayton Community Park on Good Friday for the largest egg hunt in the town. The free event will have more than 10,000 eggs hidden for kids to find. Kids will be divided into three age groups. Stick around to see the Easter Bunny at the event, too. Date: April 15, 10-11 a.m. Location: Clayton Community Park (1075 Amelia Church Rd., Clayton) Ages: This event is for preschoolers, roughly ages 5 and under. More info: facebook.com/events/906248353396395

