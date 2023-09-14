Looking for the new COVID shot? Here’s where you can make an appointment now in Lexington

After approval from the federal government earlier this week, new COVID-19 vaccines designed to tackle the latest, most dominant variants of the virus will soon be available.

The new booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna come at a time when immunity to the virus is waning and hospitalizations are climbing. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages six months and older to get it. But where can you find an appointment and how do you get one?

Here’s what we know about the vaccine’s availability at Lexington pharmacies and health care providers.

Walgreens and CVS

Both Walgreens and CVS announced Wednesday they would begin making the new vaccine available at their pharmacies.

Walgreens said individuals can immediately schedule appointments, with available appointments starting Monday nationwide. Earlier appointments may also be available as Walgreens stores begin to receive the vaccines this week. You can schedule an appointment at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 1-800-925-4733 or using the Walgreens app.

CVS also announced it expects to receive doses of the new vaccine Wednesday.

“Pharmacies will begin receiving the new vaccine today and will continue to receive inventory on a rolling basis throughout the week,” the company stated. “All CVS Pharmacy locations are expected to have the vaccination in stock by early next week.”

Individuals can schedule appointments online at CVS.com or via the CVS Pharmacy app.

Today, we took action approving & authorizing for emergency use updated COVID-19 vaccines formulated to more closely target currently circulating variants & to provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID. Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/A7JIDLBZNG pic.twitter.com/q1M0NerFUS — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) September 11, 2023

UK HealthCare

According to UK HealthCare spokesperson Hillary Smith, the health care provider is anticipating it will be able to offer the updated COVID vaccines by the end of this month or in early October.

UK HealthCare’s retail pharmacies are offering standard seasonal flu vaccinations with the added option of receiving the new COVID-19 vaccine during the same visit once it becomes available, according to information provided by Smith.

With that in mind, you may want to wait a week or two before scheduling your flu shot appointment so you can take advantage of the updated COVID-19 vaccine during the same visit. Before showing up to your flu shot appointment, you should call ahead to confirm coronavirus vaccine availability during your pharmacy visit.

Individuals with questions about vaccinations or those interested in making an appointment at one of UK’s retail pharmacies should call 859-562-2018 or visit ukpharmacy.org to view pharmacy locations and hours. You can also book an appointment online through MyChart by selecting “pharmacy” and then a time and location that works best for you.

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department spokesperson Victoria Rusk said the agency plans to offer the vaccines by the end of the month and is unsure whether they will be made available sooner.

Rusk added the vaccine will be provided at no cost to eligible individuals.

“LFCHD will provide COVID vaccines for free to those who qualify for the Kentucky Vaccine Program — those who are uninsured and children with Medicaid,” Rusk said.

“We will only provide COVID vaccines to those who meet the mentioned criteria,” Rusk added.

Those who qualify for the Kentucky Vaccine Program can make same-day appointments at the LFCHD by calling 859-288-2483. However, it’s worth noting appointments will not be available until the department has the updated vaccine. Exact appointment dates are undetermined at this time, Rusk told the Herald-Leader.

