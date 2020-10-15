Looking for Cool Elegance on the Upper East Side? Call Tom Scheerer

From ELLE Decor

There are several ways to make a decorator go crazy. Pinterest is a good one. Bringing your children to every meeting could be another. But one of the most diabolical methods, right at the top, is asking a designer to do his or her best work all over again. Not because one isn’t glad to have the job, mind you, but because creatively there is almost no bigger challenge than reimagining a space to which you’ve already given your best shot. This is the story of one time when that challenge (ahem, opportunity) did go really, really well—one that involves Tom Scheerer and one of his most loyal clients, refereed by the architect Gil P. Schafer.

Photo credit: Francesco Lagnese

If you follow Scheerer’s work, you may recognize this apartment, in one of the most quietly elegant buildings on the Upper East Side: It appeared on the cover of his first book, Tom Scheerer Decorates, in 2013. It also contains my favorite Scheerer space, a dining room with one foot in the coral-glazed past and the other on the pulse of the moment, all contemporary photography paired with an Allegra Hicks rug. Scheerer has been working on the apartment since the mid-1980s, room by room, all the time maintaining a close friendship with the client. This is a tale of its rebirth—but first, a word about context.

Photo credit: Francesco Lagnese

There’s a certain take on how to live well in New York that’s nearly gone now but, like most things on the brink of extinction, still has a lot to teach us. There was a time when knowing how to keep an elegant house in the city was a small club. The buildings were few; the people in them who might be served a cheese puff on a silver tray knew that it came from William Poll; the gin was cold, and the jazz was hot. Not anymore. The intersection of privilege and family life on the Upper East Side is alive and well, but with a new and more opulent vocabulary involving SUVs, Barbour jackets, and Jeff Koons. This apartment represents the opposite—a friendly, natural, dog-centric take on patrician New York style. There are piles of books and family photographs. Flowers are not bought, they’re brought in from the country. There is a smoking room. Cheese puff?



Photo credit: Francesco Lagnese

