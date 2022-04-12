Looking for a cheap computer? These are the best laptop deals at Amazon, HP, Walmart and Best Buy
Whether you need a high-quality but cheap computer for work, school or leisure, we rounded up our favorite tech-savvy sales to help you out. Right now, major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more have some of the best laptop deals available.
You can find deals on some of the best laptops in the business, including the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook. This powerful laptop is currently marked down by $59 at Amazon, available for just $161. It's easy to set up, slim and boasts a 10-hour battery life so you can work or play all day long.
Below, check out the top laptops on sale right now so you can score the best cheap computer and get all the info you need to shop these tech essentials.
The best Amazon laptop deals
Get the Lenovo 11.6-Inch IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Laptop for $161 (Save $58.99)
Get the Samsung 11.6-Inch 64 GB Galaxy Chromebook 4 for $179.99 (Save $12.33)
Get the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 N4020 Convertible Laptop for $230 (Save $59.99)
Get the Acer Aspire 15.6-Inch 5 A515-46-R3UB for $369.99 (Save $30)
Get the HP 15-Inch 15-dy2024nr Laptop from $511 (Save $135 to $149.99)
Get the Apple 2020 13-Inch 512-Gigabyte MacBook Pro for $1,259.99 with on-page coupon (Save $249)
Get the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 and RTX 2070 Max-Q from $1,548.66 (Save $751.33)
The best Best Buy laptop deals
Get the Lenovo Flex 3 11-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $204.99 (Save $174.01)
Get the Asus VivoBook 15.6-Inch Laptop for $319.99 (Save $130)
Get the Lenovo Flex 5 13-Inch 2-In-1 Chromebook for $359 (Save $60)
Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-Inch Touch-Screen for $549.99 (Save $150)
Get the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-In-1 15.6-Inch Touch Screen Laptop for $649.99 (Save $200)
Get the MacBook Pro 13.3-Inch Laptop (Latest Model) for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
The best HP laptop deals
Get the HP Chromebook 14at-na100 Laptop for $249.99 (Save $80)
Get the HP Touch Optional 17z-cp000 Laptop for $349.99 (Save $150)
Get the HP Pavilion 15z-eh100 Laptop for $429.99 (Save $190)
Get the HP Pavilion Gaming 15z-ec200 Laptop for $619.99 (Save $180)
The best Walmart laptop deals
Get the Samsung 11.6-Inch 720p Chromebook 4 Laptop for $119 (Save $110)
Get the Acer 15.6-Inch 315 Celeron Chromebook for $189 (Save $30)
Get the Asus L510 15.6-Inch Full HD Laptop for $219 (Save $60)
Get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-Inch FHD PC Laptop for $299 (Save $140.99)
What are the best laptops to buy?
It depends on what you're looking for. While the MacBook Air (from $999) was our top choice for best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and ASUS as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.
If you're on a budget, the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is down to $359 right now at Best Buy—a $60 markdown. We're fans of its stellar build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price and snappy performance. Its battery life can be middling, but it's still an excellent value.
If you've got a student to shop for, the MacBook Pro 13.3-Inch Laptop, down from $1,299.99 to just $1,099.99 at Best Buy, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. As our top pick for best laptops for students, this latest model of the MacBook Pro impressed us with its spectacular 14-hour battery life and positive user experience. While Apple products can come with a steep price, you can snag this laptop for $200 less at Best Buy today.
