Looking to capture the best fall photo? West coast photographer has 4 tips

Professional photographer Scott Grant is outside almost every day in October, taking as many pictures as he can of the fall foliage.

The Steady Brook, N.L., man says there's a very small window of time to capture all of autumn's colour

"The biggest thing about fall to me is getting those colours in," he told CBC News recently. "I feel like I have to squeeze 12 months of colour into one month. I've got to get it all in."

Here and Grant's four tips for taking the best fall photo:

1. Timing is everything

Grant says it's best to take pictures when the sunlight is "good" — that means early in the morning or later in the evening.

"A great judge of that is the length of your shadow. If you are not sure if the light is good, have a look at your shadow on the ground. If your shadow is as long as you are tall, then the light is starting to get good. The longer your shadow is, the better your light is," he said.

2. Find that just-right light

The direction of the sunlight is important, says Grant. He says the best way to judge the direction is to hold a maple leaf in your hand, aim it toward the sun and start to turn around in a circle.

"It becomes obvious immediately why back lighting or light behind your subject enhances it so much," he said.

3. Filters are fun

A great way to enhance the fall colours is to use a filter on your lens, says Grant.

"It takes the sheen off the foliage, increases contrast, increases saturation and improve your image," he said.

Grant also says if you do not have a polarizing lens, you can hold polarized sunglasses up to the camera lens to get a similar effect.

4. Don't miss the shot! Carry your camera

Grant says most people always have a camera — their smartphone — in their back pocket, so there are no limits.

"When you go out for your walk, or your jog in the evening, you have your camera with you, always able to take images," he said.

