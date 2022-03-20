Who is looking after the Cambridge children while Kate Middleton and Prince William are on tour?

Kate Middleton and Prince William have kicked off their week-long tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, sharing the first photos of their trip as they touched down in Belize over the weekend. But, while the pair tour around Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas (erm, anyone else jealous af!?), many royal fans are wondering who is looking after the Cambridge children while their parents are away.

Sadly, due to school term times, eight-year-old Prince George, six-year-old Princess Charlotte and three-year-old Prince Louis couldn't join mum and dad on their international trip, meaning they've remained at their Kensington Palace home under the watchful eye of their long-term nanny – Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Spanish born Borrallo has been the Cambridge's live-in nanny since 2014, joining their team when Prince George was just eight-months-old. Prior to that she studied at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, and has "worked for other high-profile families" according to an insider who spoke to HELLO!. In fact, it was her experience as a nanny for other families that caught Kate and William's attention. "It was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her," the source added.

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Speaking about Borrallo, the insider went on, "She is not married and doesn't have a boyfriend, as her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with. She is known for being totally professional – married to the job."

As for how the Duke and Duchess prepare their children for their time away, Prince William recently revealed they have a sweet family tradition. "They are always asking us where we are going," William said during a visit to Wales earlier this month, when asked by a member of the public about how the Cambridge kids are doing. "And we show them where we are on the map," he added, per People.

Like any parents, Kate and William will undoubtedly miss their three kids while they're on tour – although, that's not to say they won't enjoy some grown-up time alone. "I'm sure there's a part of them that's looking [forward] to some child-free time away, like any working parents," royal expert Jennie Bond, who travelled on several royal tours with Prince Charles, told OK! magazine. "Royal tours are definitely not holidays but I'm sure there'll be a few moments to hold hands under the stars on the beach."

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

We can't wait to see all the pics from their trip over the next few days!

