Looking for bread and milk after the storm? Here’s where to find groceries in Charlotte

After a winter storm of the magnitude that swept through Charlotte over the weekend, finding perishables at grocery stores can be tough after shelves were raided by customers bracing for the worst.

The shelves inside a Food Lion in Cramerton, days before the storm hit, were nearly bare.

Fortunately, the inventory of bread and milk has been restocked at the Food Lion and other stores, according to their websites, as Charlotte-area residents prepared for the possibility of more winter storms this weekend.

Where to find bread and milk in Charlotte

An employee at the Food Lion on Park Road confirmed shelves are stocked with in-demand items such as bread and milk, but could not comment on availability at the chain’s other locations.

According to Harris Teeter’s website, most brands of milk, bread and eggs appear to be available at locations in Charlotte, however, a warning to customers looking to shop online was later posted.

“ExpressLane demand is heavy due to inclement weather and there may be delays in processing orders and limited time slot availability,” its website says. “Product availability may also be limited.”

Currently, perishable items are readily available at Publix, Walmart and Trader Joe’s, according to their websites.