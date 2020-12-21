Looking for a Black Women-Owned Business to Support During the Holidays; Here's One That Could Use a Christmas Miracle

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2020 / Sharen Eddings is on a mission to teach as many young people as possible how to code. When she founded CodewithSharen in 2016, she knew that the kids she saw in her Detroit community needed a way to produce technology instead of spending all of their time consuming it.

Many parents balk at the $12,000 price charged by some tech camps, which led Eddings to create her software that teaches kids how to code while letting them engage in many of the same fun behaviors they encounter in video games. She's looking to improve her software and take her business global.

"Becoming better is what technology is all about," explains Eddings. "Whether you're talking about skills you can put to use immediately or career opportunities in coding/programming or self-employment, these kids need access to the opportunities and options that are common in the high-dollar tech industry."

Becoming better is what Eddings continues to work toward in her own business as well. A self-taught coder who now thrives on teaching coding to kids nationwide, she is proud to be one of Detroit's Who's Who In Black Detroit and one of 30 small business owners selected for the Hello Alice Business for All Mentorship Series with David Meltzer.

Meltzer is known for his expertise in the business and sports and entertainment industries and his decades of consulting for Fortune 100 and emerging business owners. Eddings looks forward to implementing his high-level strategies and expanding Codewithsharen to reach even more kids.

Sharen walked away from her career as an automotive software engineer and has bootstrapped her business. After seeing so many schools not having the right technology to teach their students this invaluable skill-set. She developed a STEM E-Learning Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that pre-COVID was in the beginning stages of implementing her STEM E-Learning platform into 5 Michigan school districts. "When the Coronavirus shut down the schools, I knew we needed to pivot to new target markets by helping families and youth organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club directly," said Eddings. "Now we help frustrated parents and organizations who want to get their kids and youth members off of the video games."

With 1-Hour Live Daily Interactive Fun STEM Coding lessons and programs, students learn how to read and write code so that they can turn around and use this powerful skill-set to develop websites, mobile games, and apps. All parents have to do, is help their child select a lesson and book it, and CodewithSharen takes it from there. Youth organizations and schools contact us about our programs by going to our website.

Unfortunately, Codewithsharen is still feeling the effects that COVID-19 had on her business, and she's working with IFundWomen to raise money with their top-rated crowdfunding platform. She could use your support to help her keep the doors open this holiday season. "COVID-19 pushed us into a new target market that is ripe with opportunity! We see so many opportunities for growth and expansion. Now we're looking to raise funds to bring our team members back to work, hire more team members such as software developers to help make the necessary software improvements our new target market requires, new branding, and scale our marketing budget. We're staying in contact with our team members to keep them up-to-date with our efforts to recover, and we can't wait to have them all back to work. That would be the best Christmas present ever for all of us!"

