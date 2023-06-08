We’re looking for the best tattoo shop in the Charlotte area. Nominate your favorite.

If you are going to get a tattoo in the Charlotte region, where would you go for the ink?

Finding the right studio and artist to permanently ink your skin, or get a piercing, is a serious commitment. We want to know which tattoo parlor you think is the best.

Is it because of the studio’s overall atmosphere? An artist’s skills? Pricing? A combination of reasons, or something else?

Take our poll to tell us your favorite tattoo shop,the address, and why. And if you have more than one favorite spot in the region, just refresh the page and vote again.

Vote now and share with your friends!