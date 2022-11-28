Looking for the best deals at Amazon? Here's a complete list for Cyber Monday 2022

Daniel Donabedian, Jillian Lucas, Mark Brezinski, Christopher Groux and Alex Kane, Reviewed
·9 min read
Amazon deals are here for Cyber Monday 2022.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday is here, and the savings are alive and kicking. Starting today, you can snag an awesome deal on an air fryer or get up to $200 off of a powerful MacBook laptop. Amazon's Cyber Week catalog is absurdly vast, but our shoppable links help cut through the chaos.

Shop Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

50 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $50: Shop Apple, Paw Patrol, Crest Whitestrips and more

Black Friday 2022: The best 250+ Cyber Monday deals you can already shop

10 best Cyber Monday Amazon deals 

Save on Apple Airpods, Meta Quest VR, iRobot and more

  1. AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $199.99 (Save $50)

  2. Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $349.99 (Save $50)

  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200)

  4. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 (Save $50)

  5. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  6. Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air from $799 (Save $200)

  7. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)

  8. Leesa Original Hybrid 11" King Mattress for $1,299 (Save $300)

  9. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $125.30 (Save $124.69)

  10. Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $89 (Save $40)

10 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $100 

Save on an Instant Pot, Kindle, Air Purifier

Get excellent markdowns on e-readers and pressure cookers on Cyber Monday 2022.
Here at Reviewed, we're huge fans of the Kindle Paperwhite. It's the best way to build a digital library of great books and do more reading everywhere you go. If you ever decide to move, you'll be glad your library isn't entirely made up of hardcovers. With the Paperwhite on sale, there's no better time to grab a new Kindle.

  1. Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)

  2. Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $75.14 (Save $84.86)

  3. Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)

  4. Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)

  5. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)

  6. Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $29.99 (Save $50)

  7. Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $95 (Save $44.38)

  8. MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $57.97 with on-page coupon (Save $52.02)

  9. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  10. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

TV Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Save on Vizio, Sony, LG, Samsung TVs

Credit: Reviewed.com Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.
Some of the best TVs we've ever tested are on sale for Cyber Monday, from the LG 55-inch C2 OLED, which is $50 off and boasts truly excellent picture quality to the Sony 65-inch A95K QD for more than $1,000 off. We also love the Roku Smart TV platform.

Shop Amazon TV deals

Amazon device Cyber Monday deals

Deals on Alexa, Fire and Kindle devices

Amazon tablets are on sale on Cyber Monday, November 28.
With January right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about those New Year's resolutions again. Looking to read more books in 2023? Get excited about hitting your goals by treating yourself to a brand-new Kindle Paperwhite or Fire HD tablet.

Shop Amazon device deals

Apple Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks

Apple devices and smart products are up to $200 off for Cyber Monday.
If someone on your list has ever mentioned a deep desire to own a MacBook Air, now's the time. The highly efficient, impressive M1 MacBook model is on sale at Amazon for $799, saving you $200 on one of our favorite laptops ever made. You can also get the MacBook Pro for $1,149, $150 off its normal price.

Laptop, PC and tablet Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Save on HP, Samsung and more

Amazon has markdowns on HP and Samsung for Cyber Monday.
Looking to play games in any room of your house? Need a new laptop or tablet for work? Cyber Monday deals are a great opportunity to save big on a quality machine. You don't have to go broke buying a laptop that'll run your favorite games.

►More: Save big on gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals—Alienware, Razer Blade and Victus are $600 off

Home and garden Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Deals on Bissell, iRobot, eufy and more

Robot vacuums are on sale for Cyber Monday, including the adorable Bissell Little Green.
Among the great deals we're keeping tabs on is this great price on a Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier. You can get the device for $125.30, almost 50% off, saving on an excellent air purifier with a true HEPA filter that will help you weather the winter months.

Lifestyle Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Deals on GrubHub+, Waterpik, Oral-B

Amazon has great lifestyle deals waiting for you ahead of Cyber Monday.
Get a lot of meals delivered? Save on all those GrubHub fees with a convenient GrubHub+ membership. Listening to a lot of new music? Stream all your new and old favorites with a great deal on an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

Furniture Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Deals on tables, kitchen carts and more

Redecorate your home with Cyber Monday finds.
You can't put a price on a good night's sleep, and the right piece of furniture can liven up a room and make it a more pleasant space to spend your time in. These Cyber Monday deals are a great opportunity to change up your environment and save some money in the process.

Shop Amazon furniture deals

Gaming Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Save on the Meta Quest 2, Nintendo Switch and more

Gaming consoles like the Meta Quest 2 are on sale for Cyber Monday. Snag one before they're gone!
The Meta Quest 2 is a hot item this year, and games like Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber are a great way to enjoy your new VR headset. And if you've got a family to keep entertained, the Nintendo Switch is a must-have game console that'll please everyone with its incredible, diverse library of games.

Shop Amazon gaming deals

Mattress Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Deals on Leesa, Casper, Nectar and more

Cyber Monday is a great time to shop low prices on mattresses.
Is your old mattress starting to get uncomfortable? Need more space for a good night's sleep? If it's time for an upgrade, you can grab something really nice and save big during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Shop Amazon mattress deals

Clothing Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Save on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade, Champion

Save on clothes and accessories for Cyber Monday.
New year, new you: time for a new wardrobe? Grab a nice new jacket, a new handbag and some shapewear. A new pair of Ray-Bans sounds like a fun way to complete your new look; those never go out of style.

Shop Amazon clothing deals

Beauty Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Deals on Revlon, Crest, Laneige, Vichy

The Revlon One-Step is marked down for Cyber Monday at Amazon.
Keep your hair, skin and teeth looking their best with these great beauty products and save big during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. If you're shopping for someone who's hard to buy for this holiday, this might be a great place to look.

Shop Amazon beauty deals

Tech Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Deals on JBL, Anker, Logitech and HP

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.
Keep your phone charged on the go at all times with a portable charger or grab yourself a new drawing tablet and webcam to kickstart your new art-streaming hobby. Whatever your plans for 2023, these holiday sales should help you get there without breaking the bank.

►More: Save up to $880 during Cyber Monday 2022 mattress deals at Leesa, Nectar and Casper

Kitchen Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville and All-Clad

Save big on some new cookware for you or a loved one this holiday. All-Clad's holding a 40% off sale, so it's a great time to grab a gift for the newlyweds in your family, or the young person who recently moved into their first apartment. The Breville Barista Touch is also our favorite espresso machine; it's very beginner-friendly.

Shop Amazon kitchen deals

Headphone and earbud Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Deals on Sony, Beats and more 

Nothing sounds better than headphone deals for Cyber Monday.
If you're listening to music on the go, make sure you've got some headphones or earbuds you really love. You owe it to your favorite artists and bands to listen to music at its best, and these Cyber Monday deals will blow you away with a one-two punch of great sound quality and big savings.

Shop Amazon headphone and earbud deals

Toy and games Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise

Get great deals on toys ahead of the holidays during Cyber Monday.
Shopping for little ones or Lego collectors? You can't go wrong with a play set, globe, Nerf Blaster or Lego Ideas set. These are some of the best Amazon deals you can get on toys right now.

Shop Amazon toy and game deals

►More: Be the hero of the holidays—Shop 100+ toy deals this Cyber Monday

Smart home Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Save on Kasa devices, Amazon Echo and more

The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.
Looking to make your home a smart home? Need a little added security for peace of mind? Check out Amazon's smart-home Cyber Monday deals now and take home smart bulbs, a garage-door control, security cameras and more.

Shop Amazon smart home deals

Amazon Warehouse Cyber Monday deals

Buy used and save a ton of money

If you're looking to get yourself something nice while you knock out your holiday shopping, one more place you might check is the Amazon Warehouse page. You'll find big savings on all kinds of popular and practical pre-owned items.

Shop Amazon Warehouse deals

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is always the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Do Cyber Monday sales happen on Amazon?

As a digital retailer, Amazon is heavily focused on Cyber Monday deals. Whether you’re shopping for a new TV, laptop, tablet and the latest technology or a new winter coat, Cyber Monday will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

How long is Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, Cyber Monday is just, well, Monday. The best discounts are usually limited to Black Friday and Cyber Monday; however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Is it better to buy during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Many of the deals available during Black Friday sales events will extend into Cyber Monday. However, because all the most-wanted products sell out fast during Black Friday, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted).

Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?

Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.

Do I need a Prime membership for Cyber Monday sales on Amazon?

In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals on Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently. Plus Elf is on Prime Video, so it’s win-win.

Shop at Amazon

