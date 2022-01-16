Recalling Vancouver's 2020 snowstorm through perfectly captured videos
This Day In Weather History is a daily podcast by Chris Mei from The Weather Network, featuring stories about people, communities and events and how weather impacted them.
--
Vancouver started 2020 with a record-setting snowstorm.
Between Jan. 10-15, Vancouver saw 34 cm of snow, which is about three times the monthly average. With 14 cm of snow cover, it was Vancouver's deepest Jan. 16th since records began in 1899.
The storm was so fierce that we decided to send in backup. Mia Gordon is our resident B.C. reporter, but Chris St. Clair flew to Vancouver to assist with storm coverage. However, the conditions were so intense that they couldn't even meet up.
"This is a once-in-a-generational snow in Vancouver," reported Chris St. Clair.
The storm came with hefty amounts of snow and strong winds. The wind caused trees to collapse on power lines, leaving approximately 30,000 people without power in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.
The streets were slippery, schools were cancelled, and public transportation, well, looked like this:
Vancouver right now #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/Aj5sbs960I
Karm Sumal on Twitter: "#Vancouver right now #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/Aj5sbs960I / Twitter" right now Karm Sumal on Twitter: "#Vancouver right now #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/Aj5sbs960I / Twitter" Karm Sumal on Twitter: "#Vancouver right now #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/Aj5sbs960I / Twitter"
— Karm Sumal (@KarmSumal) Karm Sumal on Twitter: "#Vancouver right now #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/Aj5sbs960I / Twitter"
But Canadians are always ready to help out:
VancouverSnow @TransLink got stuck again!!! 😫😫 vancouver doesn't really know how to handle snow 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/cAuekIHKT1
SUZANNE on Twitter: "#VancouverSnow @TransLink got stuck again!!! 😫😫 vancouver doesn't really know how to handle snow 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/cAuekIHKT1 / Twitter" SUZANNE on Twitter: "#VancouverSnow @TransLink got stuck again!!! 😫😫 vancouver doesn't really know how to handle snow 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/cAuekIHKT1 / Twitter" got stuck again!!! 😫😫 vancouver doesn’t really know how to handle snow 😫😫😫 SUZANNE on Twitter: "#VancouverSnow @TransLink got stuck again!!! 😫😫 vancouver doesn't really know how to handle snow 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/cAuekIHKT1 / Twitter"
— SUZANNE (@callmezanne) SUZANNE on Twitter: "#VancouverSnow @TransLink got stuck again!!! 😫😫 vancouver doesn't really know how to handle snow 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/cAuekIHKT1 / Twitter"
The safest and most effective form of travel seemed to by skis:
bcstorm #vancouversnowstorm2020 #snowmaggedon2020 #snowday How #vancouver deals with heavy snow! pic.twitter.com/tox1QiQeOi
Chitrali Sharma Sarwate on Twitter: "#bcstorm #vancouversnowstorm2020 #snowmaggedon2020 #snowday How #vancouver deals with heavy snow! pic.twitter.com/tox1QiQeOi / Twitter" Chitrali Sharma Sarwate on Twitter: "#bcstorm #vancouversnowstorm2020 #snowmaggedon2020 #snowday How #vancouver deals with heavy snow! pic.twitter.com/tox1QiQeOi / Twitter" Chitrali Sharma Sarwate on Twitter: "#bcstorm #vancouversnowstorm2020 #snowmaggedon2020 #snowday How #vancouver deals with heavy snow! pic.twitter.com/tox1QiQeOi / Twitter" Chitrali Sharma Sarwate on Twitter: "#bcstorm #vancouversnowstorm2020 #snowmaggedon2020 #snowday How #vancouver deals with heavy snow! pic.twitter.com/tox1QiQeOi / Twitter"
How Chitrali Sharma Sarwate on Twitter: "#bcstorm #vancouversnowstorm2020 #snowmaggedon2020 #snowday How #vancouver deals with heavy snow! pic.twitter.com/tox1QiQeOi / Twitter" deals with heavy snow! Chitrali Sharma Sarwate on Twitter: "#bcstorm #vancouversnowstorm2020 #snowmaggedon2020 #snowday How #vancouver deals with heavy snow! pic.twitter.com/tox1QiQeOi / Twitter"
— Chitrali Sharma Sarwate (@ChitraliSharma) Chitrali Sharma Sarwate on Twitter: "#bcstorm #vancouversnowstorm2020 #snowmaggedon2020 #snowday How #vancouver deals with heavy snow! pic.twitter.com/tox1QiQeOi / Twitter"
Or snowboard:
The only way to get to work in #Vancouver today... #VancouverSnow #Snowmageddon2020 pic.twitter.com/U1PDAk0B1m
The only way to get to work in Lanreu on Twitter: "The only way to get to work in #Vancouver today... #VancouverSnow #Snowmageddon2020 pic.twitter.com/U1PDAk0B1m / Twitter" today... Lanreu on Twitter: "The only way to get to work in #Vancouver today... #VancouverSnow #Snowmageddon2020 pic.twitter.com/U1PDAk0B1m / Twitter" Lanreu on Twitter: "The only way to get to work in #Vancouver today... #VancouverSnow #Snowmageddon2020 pic.twitter.com/U1PDAk0B1m / Twitter" Lanreu on Twitter: "The only way to get to work in #Vancouver today... #VancouverSnow #Snowmageddon2020 pic.twitter.com/U1PDAk0B1m / Twitter"
— Lanreu (@Lorenzo90) Lanreu on Twitter: "The only way to get to work in #Vancouver today... #VancouverSnow #Snowmageddon2020 pic.twitter.com/U1PDAk0B1m / Twitter"
Or sled:
My generous #Nanaimo neighbour let us commandeer his driveway as our sledding hill today @CHEK_News and my husband showed my kids #Winning in #BCStorm @alberniweather pic.twitter.com/FxCjey8u2E
My generous Skye Ryan on Twitter: "My generous #Nanaimo neighbour let us commandeer his driveway as our sledding hill today @CHEK_News and my husband showed my kids #Winning in #BCStorm @alberniweather pic.twitter.com/FxCjey8u2E / Twitter" neighbour let us commandeer his driveway as our sledding hill today Skye Ryan on Twitter: "My generous #Nanaimo neighbour let us commandeer his driveway as our sledding hill today @CHEK_News and my husband showed my kids #Winning in #BCStorm @alberniweather pic.twitter.com/FxCjey8u2E / Twitter" and my husband showed my kids Skye Ryan on Twitter: "My generous #Nanaimo neighbour let us commandeer his driveway as our sledding hill today @CHEK_News and my husband showed my kids #Winning in #BCStorm @alberniweather pic.twitter.com/FxCjey8u2E / Twitter" in Skye Ryan on Twitter: "My generous #Nanaimo neighbour let us commandeer his driveway as our sledding hill today @CHEK_News and my husband showed my kids #Winning in #BCStorm @alberniweather pic.twitter.com/FxCjey8u2E / Twitter" Skye Ryan on Twitter: "My generous #Nanaimo neighbour let us commandeer his driveway as our sledding hill today @CHEK_News and my husband showed my kids #Winning in #BCStorm @alberniweather pic.twitter.com/FxCjey8u2E / Twitter" Skye Ryan on Twitter: "My generous #Nanaimo neighbour let us commandeer his driveway as our sledding hill today @CHEK_News and my husband showed my kids #Winning in #BCStorm @alberniweather pic.twitter.com/FxCjey8u2E / Twitter"
— Skye Ryan (@SkyeRyanCHEK) Skye Ryan on Twitter: "My generous #Nanaimo neighbour let us commandeer his driveway as our sledding hill today @CHEK_News and my husband showed my kids #Winning in #BCStorm @alberniweather pic.twitter.com/FxCjey8u2E / Twitter"
Vancouverites won't be stopped by record-breaking snow:
Meanwhile in Nelson, we're gonna BBQ. #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/v1Y4yo1TwV
Meanwhile in Nelson, we're gonna BBQ. Ivan DeLisle on Twitter: "Meanwhile in Nelson, we're gonna BBQ. #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/v1Y4yo1TwV / Twitter" Ivan DeLisle on Twitter: "Meanwhile in Nelson, we're gonna BBQ. #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/v1Y4yo1TwV / Twitter"
— Ivan DeLisle (@GFSAR16) Ivan DeLisle on Twitter: "Meanwhile in Nelson, we're gonna BBQ. #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/v1Y4yo1TwV / Twitter"
Nor pups:
It is snowing. Only puppers is happy. Blissful really. #VancouverSnow #maremma #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/DKEiv44OtW
It is snowing. Only puppers is happy. Blissful really. Nikki Hill on Twitter: "It is snowing. Only puppers is happy. Blissful really. #VancouverSnow #maremma #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/DKEiv44OtW / Twitter" Nikki Hill on Twitter: "It is snowing. Only puppers is happy. Blissful really. #VancouverSnow #maremma #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/DKEiv44OtW / Twitter" Nikki Hill on Twitter: "It is snowing. Only puppers is happy. Blissful really. #VancouverSnow #maremma #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/DKEiv44OtW / Twitter" Nikki Hill on Twitter: "It is snowing. Only puppers is happy. Blissful really. #VancouverSnow #maremma #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/DKEiv44OtW / Twitter"
— Nikki Hill (@HillNikki) Nikki Hill on Twitter: "It is snowing. Only puppers is happy. Blissful really. #VancouverSnow #maremma #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/DKEiv44OtW / Twitter"
Otters also loved the snow:
At least 7 locals are enjoying the #VancouverSnow!❄️ We're open today so stop by for some cocoa and an otter-ly adorable winter wonderland. pic.twitter.com/y9SJeLTSMm
At least 7 locals are enjoying the Vancouver Aquarium on Twitter: "At least 7 locals are enjoying the #VancouverSnow!❄️ We're open today so stop by for some cocoa and an otter-ly adorable winter wonderland. pic.twitter.com/y9SJeLTSMm / Twitter"!❄️ We're open today so stop by for some cocoa and an otter-ly adorable winter wonderland. Vancouver Aquarium on Twitter: "At least 7 locals are enjoying the #VancouverSnow!❄️ We're open today so stop by for some cocoa and an otter-ly adorable winter wonderland. pic.twitter.com/y9SJeLTSMm / Twitter"
— Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) Vancouver Aquarium on Twitter: "At least 7 locals are enjoying the #VancouverSnow!❄️ We're open today so stop by for some cocoa and an otter-ly adorable winter wonderland. pic.twitter.com/y9SJeLTSMm / Twitter"
Dinosaurs even came back to enjoy the snowfall:
Its getting crazy here in East Van #BCStorm #bcsnow #vancouversnowstorm2020 #Snowmageddon2020 #Snowpocalypse2020 #VancouverSnow #trex pic.twitter.com/dWTnhcGYch
Its getting crazy here in East Van Will Low on Twitter: "Its getting crazy here in East Van #BCStorm #bcsnow #vancouversnowstorm2020 #Snowmageddon2020 #Snowpocalypse2020 #VancouverSnow #trex pic.twitter.com/dWTnhcGYch / Twitter" Will Low on Twitter: "Its getting crazy here in East Van #BCStorm #bcsnow #vancouversnowstorm2020 #Snowmageddon2020 #Snowpocalypse2020 #VancouverSnow #trex pic.twitter.com/dWTnhcGYch / Twitter" Will Low on Twitter: "Its getting crazy here in East Van #BCStorm #bcsnow #vancouversnowstorm2020 #Snowmageddon2020 #Snowpocalypse2020 #VancouverSnow #trex pic.twitter.com/dWTnhcGYch / Twitter" Will Low on Twitter: "Its getting crazy here in East Van #BCStorm #bcsnow #vancouversnowstorm2020 #Snowmageddon2020 #Snowpocalypse2020 #VancouverSnow #trex pic.twitter.com/dWTnhcGYch / Twitter" Will Low on Twitter: "Its getting crazy here in East Van #BCStorm #bcsnow #vancouversnowstorm2020 #Snowmageddon2020 #Snowpocalypse2020 #VancouverSnow #trex pic.twitter.com/dWTnhcGYch / Twitter" Will Low on Twitter: "Its getting crazy here in East Van #BCStorm #bcsnow #vancouversnowstorm2020 #Snowmageddon2020 #Snowpocalypse2020 #VancouverSnow #trex pic.twitter.com/dWTnhcGYch / Twitter" Will Low on Twitter: "Its getting crazy here in East Van #BCStorm #bcsnow #vancouversnowstorm2020 #Snowmageddon2020 #Snowpocalypse2020 #VancouverSnow #trex pic.twitter.com/dWTnhcGYch / Twitter" Will Low on Twitter: "Its getting crazy here in East Van #BCStorm #bcsnow #vancouversnowstorm2020 #Snowmageddon2020 #Snowpocalypse2020 #VancouverSnow #trex pic.twitter.com/dWTnhcGYch / Twitter"
— Will Low (@willowyam) Will Low on Twitter: "Its getting crazy here in East Van #BCStorm #bcsnow #vancouversnowstorm2020 #Snowmageddon2020 #Snowpocalypse2020 #VancouverSnow #trex pic.twitter.com/dWTnhcGYch / Twitter"
But one little piggy preferred to stay home:
Hiding from the #snow this morning? This baby pig at our #Chilliwack campus knows what's up! #staywarm #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/QKMLVU0Jj6
Hiding from the VCareerCollege on Twitter: "Hiding from the #snow this morning? This baby pig at our #Chilliwack campus knows what's up! #staywarm #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/QKMLVU0Jj6 / Twitter" this morning? This baby pig at our VCareerCollege on Twitter: "Hiding from the #snow this morning? This baby pig at our #Chilliwack campus knows what's up! #staywarm #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/QKMLVU0Jj6 / Twitter" campus knows what's up! VCareerCollege on Twitter: "Hiding from the #snow this morning? This baby pig at our #Chilliwack campus knows what's up! #staywarm #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/QKMLVU0Jj6 / Twitter" VCareerCollege on Twitter: "Hiding from the #snow this morning? This baby pig at our #Chilliwack campus knows what's up! #staywarm #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/QKMLVU0Jj6 / Twitter" VCareerCollege on Twitter: "Hiding from the #snow this morning? This baby pig at our #Chilliwack campus knows what's up! #staywarm #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/QKMLVU0Jj6 / Twitter"
— VCareerCollege (@VCareerCollege) VCareerCollege on Twitter: "Hiding from the #snow this morning? This baby pig at our #Chilliwack campus knows what's up! #staywarm #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/QKMLVU0Jj6 / Twitter"
Listen to today's episode of "This Day In Weather History" to learn more about B.C.'s 2020 storm.
Subscribe to 'This Day in Weather History': Apple Podcasts | Amazon Alexa | Google Assistant | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Overcast'