Recalling Vancouver's 2020 snowstorm through perfectly captured videos

Vancouver started 2020 with a record-setting snowstorm.

Between Jan. 10-15, Vancouver saw 34 cm of snow, which is about three times the monthly average. With 14 cm of snow cover, it was Vancouver's deepest Jan. 16th since records began in 1899.

The storm was so fierce that we decided to send in backup. Mia Gordon is our resident B.C. reporter, but Chris St. Clair flew to Vancouver to assist with storm coverage. However, the conditions were so intense that they couldn't even meet up.

"This is a once-in-a-generational snow in Vancouver," reported Chris St. Clair.

The storm came with hefty amounts of snow and strong winds. The wind caused trees to collapse on power lines, leaving approximately 30,000 people without power in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

The streets were slippery, schools were cancelled, and public transportation, well, looked like this:

But Canadians are always ready to help out:

The safest and most effective form of travel seemed to by skis:

Or snowboard:

Or sled:

Vancouverites won't be stopped by record-breaking snow:

Nor pups:

Otters also loved the snow:

Dinosaurs even came back to enjoy the snowfall:

But one little piggy preferred to stay home:

