Looking Back at New Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Life and Judicial Views

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, 23 years after graduating law school and embarking on a career that took her from private practice to academia and, eventually, to a federal judgeship, Amy Coney Barrett sat before 22 United States senators in the brightest spotlight of her life.

With Barrett's controversial confirmation Monday night to the highest court in the country, the spotlight isn't dimming anytime soon.

The first day Barrett sat before the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Oct. 12, was to open her confirmation hearings — a process rushed in the wake of the September death of the late justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Less than a month after President Donald Trump nominated her to fill Ginsburg's seat, Barrett, 48, was confirmed for a lifetime appointment. The political process began on that Monday two weeks ago before the Judiciary Committee, which held four days of sometimes contentious hearings.

Barrett, properly masked and clad in a deep purple dress with a strand of pearls around her neck, answered no questions on that first day, though she delivered an opening statement that drew similarities between her home life and her prospective tenure as a Supreme Court justice.

"As I said when I was nominated to serve as a justice, I am used to being in a group of nine — my family," she said, referring to her husband and seven children. "Nothing is more important to me, and I am so proud to have them behind me."

She said then that she "believe[s] deeply in the rule of law and the place of the Supreme Court in our nation. I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written."

Barrett's confirmation is notable for a number of reasons, including that she is one of the youngest Supreme Court justices in history and, in a rarity, a parent to school-aged children. (Prior to Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed, the average age of the 10 most recent confirmed justices was about 58 years old.)

And then there's her Catholic faith and personal views on several social issues such as abortion — a matter of deep personal conviction that has both seeped into the public discourse, raising questions regarding how Justice Barrett might now rule in the future, and touched off fierce response from her supporters who say she was targeted by anti-Catholic bigotry.

Separately Democrats have voiced sharp dismay that Barrett, an "originalist" who says she interprets the Constitution as its drafters would have intended, is replacing the late Ginsburg, who was one of the leading attorneys and then judges advancing women's rights in the country.

Here is what you need to know about what brought Barrett to the Supreme Court and what she has said about what she believes.

Her Family Life

The eldest of seven children, Barrett was born in New Orleans to a Shell Oil attorney and a stay-at-home mom. Catholicism played a large role in her formative years, and her father, Mike Conley, still serves as a deacon at a church.

In a statement posted to his parish website in 2018, St. Catherine of Siena, her father extolled on his own thoughts about faith.

"Each of us has pivotal moments when the decisions we make and the events we experience shape who we are and what we believe," he wrote. "They are not random. I firmly believe the Lord is close at hand drawing us through human events closer to Him."

Barrett's personal life mirrors that of her upbringing.

While attending the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, she met her future husband, Jesse, and they married in 1999. (Jesse, a former assistant U.S. attorney, now works in private practice.)

They share seven children: Emma, Vivian, Tess, John Peter, Liam, Juliet and Benjamin. Most of their kids were present at Barrett's confirmation hearing, including Vivian and John Peter, who were born in Haiti and were adopted into the family five years apart.

"Vivian came to us from Haiti," Barrett said in her opening statement at her confirmation hearings. "When she arrived she was so weak that we were told she might never walk or talk normally. She now dead lifts as much as the male athletes at our gym, and I assure you that she has no trouble talking.”

Story continues