Looking back at Peterborough and area’s good news and fun stories of 2020

This year was one like no other. For many, it was chaotic, stressful, exhausting, heartbreaking, and filled with a lot of uncertainty and unknowns, but for others, 2020 was a year of success and perseverance.

Kali Tucker, who graduated from Fleming College’s one-year esthetician program in August 2019, established her business on Lily Lake Road in Selwyn Township, just north of the city, 5 1/2 months ago.

She went viral on TikTok this month after posting a video of a client’s brow transformation.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, Tucker posted the video and less than 10 hours later, it had received over 1.3 million likes.

“I woke up at 10:30 in the morning, and my entire phone was glitched to the point where I couldn’t even go on it,” Tucker said. “I literally had over a million likes showing up on my phone and I was like, ‘This can’t be real. This is just bizarre.’”

Since her viral video was posted, Tucker’s posted another 10 videos, one of which has 2.8 million views. She now has nearly 100 thousand followers on TikTok; she had 134 followers before she went viral.

Tucker said her social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok has helped bring in all of her clients she’s had to date. “My entire spa has been run just by social media. I don’t pay for any advertisements. I’ve never went out and promoted myself other than online. I get all of my clients from social media,” she said.

Similarly to Tucker, puppies from Karolina’s Border Collies in Ennismore went viral after being featured in an episode of the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.”

In June 2019, owner Charlotte Rose was contacted by a pet agent who had seen photos of the puppies in her ad listed on Kijiji.

“She couldn’t tell me what they were shooting, but said that the director was looking for black and white puppies. I sent her the photos of the ones I had left, and it went from there,” Rose said.

The puppies are featured in two scenes of the episode titled The Swedish Job, the third episode of the second season.

Story continues

In the first scene at about 14:55, the puppies are seen in the window of the W. Arnold Pet Store. In the second scene at 44:00, they appear again in the same window.

A baker from Fraserville also experienced some success this year after making it to the quarter-finals of a global baking contest.

Michelle Laroche was nominated by a friend for The Greatest Baker competition, which was established and hosted by Jen Barney, a two-time Food Network baking champion and the owner of Meringue Bakery and Cafe.

From a field of 324 bakers, only 16 could advance to the quarter-finals and Laroche was one of the 16 to do so.

An Anishinaabe student at Trent University who started creating powwow jackets with ribbons, material and “upcycled” denim earlier this year has also conquered 2020 as she’s had her clothing seen and worn by some famous Indigenous people across Canada.

Rebecca Lyons’ business’s Instagram account has surpassed 2,200 followers. Some followers, or people who have liked photos of her work, include Sarain Fox, an Indigenous activist and storyteller, Ashley Callingbull, the first Canadian and first Indigenous woman in Canada to win the Mrs. Universe title in 2015, Autumn Peltier, a Canadian Indigenous water activist, and Chief Lady Bird, an Indigenous artist.

Some vendors at the Lakefield Farmers Market said they had their most successful season ever this year.

While the market is generally busier during July and August with cottagers in the region, Graham Thoem, owner of Hard Winter Bakery, said this year was busy from when the market first started on May 21, up until the 2020 season ended on Oct. 8.

At the end of July, two bystanders were able to successfully extract a 16-year-old boy from his vehicle just 20 seconds before it burst into flames.

Joel Harvey and Caleb MacInnis were heading south on Youngs Point Road on their way to work around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, July 30 when they rounded a bend and saw a car on its side.

The teen had hit a hydro pole so hard that it went about halfway into the car, Harvey said.

“This kid was hanging in his belt, screaming, and the fire was just about getting inside the cab. I went into the sunroof and I managed to get him out of his belt and pulled him through the sunroof,” he said.

After pulling the boy from the vehicle, Harvey dragged him about 10 metres away from it. About 20 seconds later, the car was totally engulfed in flames, Harvey said.

Both men were presented with an award from Selwyn Township for their heroic actions.

Marissa Lentz is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. Her reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach her via email: mlentz@peterboroughdaily.com

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner