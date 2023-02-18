Looking for Apple AirPods on Sale? The Pro 2 Is in Stock at Amazon for Presidents Day Weekend

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

People / Jessica Leigh Mattern

If you're hoping to snag Apple AirPods on sale this Presidents Day weekend, you'll want to act fast.

Several editions of Apple AirPods are sold out at Amazon, but fortunately, the newest AirPods Pro are still available — and they're on sale. The second generation Pros are the latest earbuds to join the AirPods assortment, and this Presidents Day weekend deal puts them back at their lowest price since launching.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

The second generation AirPods Pro were released in the fall, and they offer all of the capabilities that made AirPods famous when they first launched, like in-case charging, tappable on-ear controls, and a long battery life. And now, they come with several nifty features that make them even more impressive than their predecessor.

The editor-loved headphones were upgraded with one especially impressive enhancement: noise cancellation that's two times stronger than the previous model. They also offer higher quality sound, a longer battery life (up to six hours on a single charge), and increased in-case charging power (up to 30 hours).

Users can now control the volume by gently gliding their finger along the stem of the AirPods. And they also come with more silicone tip sizes for a better, most personalized fit in your ears.

More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating, praising their sound quality, noise cancellation power, and battery life. Reviewers call them a "huge improvement" from previous editions and "worth the investment." They're now Amazon's best-selling electronic and headphones overall, beating out thousands of products for the top spot on both charts.

While Amazon is not offering other AirPods deals as part of its huge Presidents Day sale, the retailer dropped new Apple AirPods Pro bundles that come with exclusive savings. Grab one of these bundles and you'll score discounted AirTags, chargers, adapters, battery packs, and more depending on the one you choose.

Amazon's Apple Presidents Day Bundle Deals

And though many Apple devices are sold out at the moment, there are a few devices that are still available and marked down for the holiday weekend, including Apple Watches, iPads, and accessories.

More Apple Presidents Day Sales

Head to Amazon's Presidents Day sale to browse the full assortment of offers, or start your shopping here with these Apple deals. Once these discounts expire, the prices will go back up. And there's no word on inventory, but considering how much Apple tech is already sold out, these may also be gone before the weekend is over.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation) Airtag Adapter Bundle, $316.99 (orig. $367); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation) Battery Pack Charger Bundle, $328.98 (orig. $387); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation) Charger Adapter Bundle, $251.99 (orig. $307); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation) Wireless Charger Adapter Bundle, $336.99 (orig. $397); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple EarPods Headphones, $17.63 (orig. $29); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Ultra, $749 (orig. $799); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Pencil (Second Generation), $89 (orig. $129); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Air, $499.99 at checkout (orig. $599); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $1,019.99 at checkout (orig. $1,099); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods Max Headphones, $499.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com

