Looking to adopt a dog or cat? Bradshaw Animal Shelter offering free adoptions in October

Looking for a new four-legged friend?

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees from Oct. 1 through Oct. 15 as a part of its Empty the Shelters program. The shelter has partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation for the event.

“During this two-week period, potential pet parents will have the opportunity to welcome a new furry family member into their homes at no cost,” the shelter said. “The Empty the Shelters program, which has successfully placed thousands of pets into loving homes, aims to make pet adoption more accessible and affordable for families.”

Adopting a pet during this event includes their spay or neuter surgery, microchipping, vaccinations and a 1-year pet license for Sacramento County residents.

Those interested in adopting can view available dogs and cats online or visit the shelter at 3839 Bradshaw Road.

The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; the facility is open until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.