lookfantastic launches unmissable Mother's Day beauty bundle worth over £216
Mother's Day is fast approaching, and for those who are looking to treat their parent or loved one come March 14, lookfantastic has you covered.
The online beauty retailer has created one almighty beauty bundle to mark the occasion, following the success of previous Mother's Day Collections, which swiftly sold out in the last two years.
The Mother’s Day Collection 2021 is back bigger and better than ever.
The bundle is filled with eight beauty products, spanning across skincare, haircare, and make-up items, which are worth £126.
However, this gift bundle retails for a fraction of the price and costs £59, so you can save over £150.
lookfantastic's Mother’s Day Collection 2021 includes big brands, such as Kevyn Aucoin, Christophe Robin, as well as Origins and Laura Mercier.
Celebrity loved labels such as Caudalie and Sarah Chapman, which Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Victoria Beckham have previously revealed they are fans of, also feature in the hamper.
Everything from moisturisers, exfoliators, face mists, hair treatments and make-up can be found in lookfantastic's latest drop, so you, or that special person in your life, can enjoy pampering themselves from their head to their toes - quite literally.
But that's not all. Shoppers can also make an additional saving on the Mother’s Day Collection and save £10 if you subscribe to Lookfantastic's Beauty Box.
Once you have signed up to the subscription plan, which allows you to get curated goodies on a regular basis across the label's three, six or 12 month plan, enter the promotional code "MOTHERSBB" at the checkout to get the bundle for £49.
As previous Mother’s Day Collection bundles have sold out, we predict this drop will too, so you will want to act quick before you miss out.
Mother’s Day Collection full contents
Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Highlighter (Crystal Clear) 30ml | Worth £26
Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumising Paste 250ml | Worth £40
Origins Mega Mushroom Treatment Lotion 100ml – Worth £32
Caudalie Firming Cashmere Cream 50ml – Worth £42
Sarah Chapman Lash Booster 70ml – Worth £33
Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist 50ml – Worth £35
Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Body Scrub 300g – Worth £14.90
Laura Mercier Mini Rouge Essential Lipstick (Rouge Ultime) | Worth £8.91
