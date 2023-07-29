Look Out World, Kim Kardashian Is Back in Her ”Courtroom Bob” Era for Summer

Kim Kardashian is back in her "courtroom bob" era.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram story to show off new loungewear from the brand while just casually showing off the fact that she got a new haircut. My initial thought of the latest hairstyle was on the episode of The Kardashians, when she and her big sister Kourtney got into a physical rendezvous — how Kimmy's bob was rocking in distress was the funniest thing. (Literally, the act wasn't funny; just the hair swipes.)

Kim isn't new to having a bob, though; when she or any of her sisters decide to go for the cult-loved style, they mean business in any capacity they're revealing the "leak." These are simply facts.

This chin-length bob for the mogul screams mid-summer, and we're here for her random slayage. Take a closer look ahead.