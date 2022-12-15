Take a Look at the Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Sail"

Black and red are clearly having a moment in fashion and Jordan Brand is taking note, spicing things up with a new iteration of the "Bred" Air Jordan Low. Arriving exclusively in women's sizing, the sneaker features an overall black colorway with contrasting "Gym Red" accents and revives the spirit of 2018 staple.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Sail" is designed in "Black," "Red" and "Sail" hues and arrives in a full leather build and features mesh tongues and lining. The fiery accents are seen across the outsole, swoosh, vamp and embossed Jordan Brand logo on the tongue. Meanwhile, the Sail midsole adds a touch of lightness to the overall dark shoe construction.

Peep the offering in the gallery above. With a retail price tag of $110 USD, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Sail" is set to release during Spring 2023 online and at select retailers.

In case you missed it, Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 "Sand Be the Time" is getting a second release.