We Take A Look At Why Shaver Shop Group Limited's (ASX:SSG) CEO Compensation Is Well Earned

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Cameron Fox has played in delivering the impressive results at Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) recently. Coming up to the next AGM on 10 November 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Shaver Shop Group Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Shaver Shop Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$131m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$1.0m over the year to June 2021. We note that's an increase of 23% above last year. In particular, the salary of AU$550.0k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$269m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$1.1m. From this we gather that Cameron Fox is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Cameron Fox holds AU$4.1m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary AU$550k AU$500k 54% Other AU$460k AU$322k 46% Total Compensation AU$1.0m AU$822k 100%

On an industry level, around 38% of total compensation represents salary and 62% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Shaver Shop Group pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Shaver Shop Group Limited's Growth Numbers

Shaver Shop Group Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 37% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 9.6% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Shaver Shop Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 206%, over three years, would leave most Shaver Shop Group Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Shaver Shop Group that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Shaver Shop Group is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

