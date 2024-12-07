LOOK: Trae Young is cold as ice and other pictures of the day in the NBA

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime at State Farm Arena.

Former NBA player Garret Siler has his jersey retired at halftime during the Augusta University and Paine College basketball game at Christenberry Fieldhouse. Augusta University won 91-60.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Jerami Grant (9) arrives to the arena before the game against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) arrives to the arena before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz center Micah Potter (25) arrives to the arena before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz power forward Drew Eubanks (15) arrives to the arena before the game against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) arrives to the arena before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) enters Frost Bank Center before a game the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko (25) warms up before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) enters Frost Bank Center before a game the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings X enters Frost Bank Center before a game against the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

Detailed view of the shoes worn by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) walks back to the bench during the first half at United Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles the ball against Utah Jazz guard Keynote George (3) during the first half at Moda Center.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) looks to shoot over San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) during the first half at Frost Bank Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots the ball overUtah Jazz power forward John Collins (20) during the first half at Moda Center.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts after scoring a three pointer during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward Talen Horton-Tucker (22) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half at United Center.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) passes the ball against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr (9) shoots over Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball while Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends during the first half at TD Garden.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic Jamahl Mosley reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings forward Isaac Jones (17) and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) battle for the loose ball during the first half at Frost Bank Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the second half at Moda Center.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) during the second quarter at Chase Center.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) makes a three point basket against Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) during the second quarter at Chase Center.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots a layup against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter at Chase Center.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) looks to pass the basketball while being defended by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter at Chase Center.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) passes the ball against Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shoots a layup against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Chase Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz power forward Drew Eubanks (15) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts during the second half of a basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at United Center.

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts during the second half at United Center.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) guards against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) drives to the basket under pressure from Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34, left) during the second half at Moda Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) drives to the basket under pressure from Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34, behind) during the second half at Moda Center.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) shoots a three point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Moda Center.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson yells out to players during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson signals to players during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) speaks with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during a time out against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) passes around the outstretched arms of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) drives to the basket during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center.

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) scores against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) challenges a call by an official during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates with guard Dyson Daniels (5) after an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates with forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) after an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime at State Farm Arena.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) walks off the court after an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena.

BASKET-NBA-CHN

Mark Tatum, NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, speaks during a press conference to announce NBA pre-season games coming to China in 2025, at the Londoner Hotel in Macau on December 6, 2024. The NBA will stage two pre-season games in Macau next October, its deputy commissioner said on December 6, marking its return to China after being frozen out for more than five years. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

BASKET-NBA-CHN

Mark Tatum (3rd L), NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, and Patrick Dumont (3rd R), president and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, pose with other executives during a press conference to announce NBA pre-season games coming to China in 2025, at the Londoner Hotel in Macau on December 6, 2024. The NBA will stage two pre-season games in Macau next October, its deputy commissioner said on December 6, marking its return to China after being frozen out for more than five years. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

BASKET-NBA-CHN

Mark Tatum, NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, speaks during a press conference to announce NBA pre-season games coming to China in 2025, at the Londoner Hotel in Macau on December 6, 2024. The NBA will stage two pre-season games in Macau next October, its deputy commissioner said on December 6, marking its return to China after being frozen out for more than five years. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

BASKET-NBA-CHN

Grant Chum, president and CEO of Sands China, speaks during a press conference to announce NBA pre-season games coming to China in 2025, at the Londoner Hotel in Macau on December 6, 2024. The NBA will stage two pre-season games in Macau next October, its deputy commissioner said on December 6, marking its return to China after being frozen out for more than five years. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

BASKET-NBA-CHN

Patrick Dumont, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, speaks during a press conference to announce NBA pre-season games coming to China in 2025, at the Londoner Hotel in Macau on December 6, 2024. The NBA will stage two pre-season games in Macau next October, its deputy commissioner said on December 6, marking its return to China after being frozen out for more than five years. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

BASKET-NBA-CHN

A large basketball ball announcing NBA games coming to China 2025 is pictured outside the Londoner Hotel in Macau on December 6, 2024. The NBA will stage two pre-season games in Macau next October, its deputy commissioner said on December 6, marking its return to China after being frozen out for more than five years. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sacramento Kings v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 6: Sidy Cissoko #25 of the San Antonio Spurs takes warm up shots before their game against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center on December 6, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 06: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on December 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 06: KJ Martin #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against Jalen Suggs #4 and Anthony Black #0 of the Orlando Magic during the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on December 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 06: Jared McCain #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers goes in for a layup against Anthony Black #0 and Jett Howard #13 of the Orlando Magic during the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on December 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 06: Jared McCain #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks to pass against Wendell Carter Jr. #34 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #3 of the Orlando Magic during the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on December 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 06: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic during the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on December 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 06: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against Jett Howard #13 of the Orlando Magic during the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on December 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

