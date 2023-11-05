A Look Into Torrid Holdings' (NYSE:CURV) Impressive Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Torrid Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$69m ÷ (US$492m - US$236m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Torrid Holdings has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Torrid Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Torrid Holdings Tell Us?

Torrid Holdings deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 30% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 27%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 27%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Story continues

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Torrid Holdings has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 48%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On Torrid Holdings' ROCE

Torrid Holdings has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 39% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

Like most companies, Torrid Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

