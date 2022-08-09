A Look Into Sleep Country Canada Holdings' (TSE:ZZZ) Impressive Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSE:ZZZ) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sleep Country Canada Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = CA$160m ÷ (CA$984m - CA$178m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Sleep Country Canada Holdings has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 18% it's pretty much on par.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sleep Country Canada Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Sleep Country Canada Holdings' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Sleep Country Canada Holdings' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 20% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 94% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 20%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In short, we'd argue Sleep Country Canada Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock hasn't provided much growth to shareholders in the way of total returns. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

Like most companies, Sleep Country Canada Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

