Look for the signs of child sexual abuse. Then act to end it | Opinion

Those who have experienced child sexual abuse are up to five times more likely to attempt suicide. September is National Suicide Awareness Month and gives us another reason to pause and think again when it comes to the traumas that are in and close to our families and friends, and the devastating outcomes that happen when we don’t see the signs of child sexual abuse and act to end its deadly consequences.

In 2020, the National Institutes of Health reported that suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States; the second-leading cause of death among those between 10-14 and 25-34; and the fourth-leading cause of death among adults between the ages of 35 and 44.

Child sexual abuse is known to be a common root cause of suicide attempts and death by suicide among youth and adults. With the incidence and prevalence of child sexual abuse higher than many know (on average, one in four children), the risk of suicide in and close to friends and family is also higher than many imagine. Sadly, for too many of us, this has become a reality beyond imagination.

In its latest study (2017) Miami-Dade Matters reported that the county has a higher incidence of death by suicide and attempted suicide than the average in the state of Florida and in the United States. It also highlighted that males are four times more likely to die from suicide than females, yet females are almost twice as likely to attempt suicide. There are an estimated 16 to 25 attempted suicides for every suicide committed.

Suicide, and its root causes, requires the attention and action of everyone in the community, because everyone can see the signs. The problem is that, too often, people miss the signs or don’t know what to do when they see them.

As a teenager experiencing child sexual abuse, I wasn’t alone in attempting suicide or being consumed by depression and hopelessness. At that time, I didn’t know that I wasn’t alone and, like so many, remained silent about the abuse I was experiencing and the constant suicidal thoughts. It’s a loud, but silent, black hole of lifelessness. It doesn’t have to be this way for any victim or survivor.

Story continues

Everyone in the community can see the signs and act to address them. This is the message that will be up in lights in New York’s Times Square on a full-motion digital billboard, on digital displays across Miami and Los Angeles, and across national social media starting Sept. 22. The campaign features actors, survivors and activists Ashley Judd and Anthony Edwards, both of whom lived through devastating mental-health struggles as adults and those of loved ones. Today, they live in healing and are examples of resilience and hope for those struggling with their own history of abuse.

“We need the general public to see the signs and act for children who are often too traumatized and manipulated to self-report sexual abuse—especially when that abuse is often in or close to the family,” Judd has said. “The signs in child victims and in adult survivors who struggle with mental health are often very clear. The problem is that we too often fail to act because we don’t want to see it and don’t know what to do to end it.”

Tragically, in 2022, Judd’s mother, Naomi, who experienced child sexual abuse, took her own life, succumbing to the disease of mental illness after many years of struggle. Ashley Judd was sexually abused by a man for the first time in the second grade.

The Mayo Clinic highlights the warning signs of child sexual abuse and suicide risk, including: depression, anxiety and fear; loss of self-confidence; problems sleeping; nightmares; mood swings; substance abuse and addictions; social withdrawal; anger, aggression, and hyperactivity; self-harm and speaking of self-harm; and other self-destructive behaviors.

During and beyond National Suicide Prevention Month, take the extra time to see the signs of abuse, depression, and suicide — among family and friends, children and adults. It’s closer than you may know, and, together, we can act to end it.

For 24-hour help and support, and to report abuse, call (240) END-1IN4, which directs all calls to the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988, the 24/7 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. In an emergency, call 911. For more information and a range of local and national resources, visit www.END1IN4.org.

Kathy Andersen is the founder of END1IN4, Inc., a Miami-based non-profit created to help end the impact and magnitude of child sexual abuse through breakthrough public awareness and engagement campaigns, education and advocacy.