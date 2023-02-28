'It's that look of sheer thankfulness in their eyes - that Ukrainians haven't been forgotten'

Telegraph reader Eleonora Suhoviy holding a Ukraine flag outside No 10 Downing Street, London - Phil Houghton

'The kind of compassion and strength of feeling that British people showed - nobody else has had that level of commitment'

Eleonora, 41, was born in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, but was raised in Lincoln from the age of 15.

She speaks of the “air of disbelief” when the news broke on February 24, 2022, not least because many of her relatives and close friends remain in Ukraine - some of whom are now on the frontline.

But despite her “state of absolute horror and shock”, Eleonora immediately leapt into action in order to help.

During her time at Oxford university, Eleonora co-founded the Oxford University Ukrainian Society. She, along with a small team of the society members began by organising rallies in Oxford outside the iconic Radcliffe camera where over 1,000 people came to support.

Eleonora Suhoviy (far left) and her fellow Oxford University Ukrainian Society members - Phil Houghton

Then they started thinking of how they can help charities practically. Eleonora and her fellow members organised a donation drive with hundreds of boxes of aid sent to Ukraine, they held a fundraising dinner and auction and they hosted a live Q&A with president Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Oxford Union. In total they managed to raise £50,000 for trusted charities since February 24.

Members of the society even drove a 4x4 packed full of donations all the way to Ukraine where they met with charity representatives and Eleonora's relatives. They made the gruelling journey twice and, on the second trip, left the vehicle so it could be armour plated and made into a working military vehicle.

When speaking of some of the heartfelt donations they received, Eleonora specifies an older gentleman who brought along a pair of “beautiful” binoculars, which she describes as a “work of art” and clearly a “treasured item”. Yet, he insisted on giving them. Eleanora also mentions an Oxford college that generously donated a huge number of WiFi routers.

“When we talked to charities and when I talked to my friends in Ukraine, they did not expect this level of support from Britain… The kind of compassion and strength of feeling that British people showed in helping to send all the goods that they could - not just money - nobody else showed that level of commitment,” Eleonora shared.

Eleonora noted her efforts in helping to get Ukrainian children placements to attend summer schools in Oxford as one of her greatest achievements.

She says that the placements gave students the chance to “take a step back from the harrowing and constant reminders of war, which for so many has become part of the fabric of their everyday lives.”

“There were a couple of summer schools that I talked to - and which I’d worked with for many years previously - and they were incredibly kind and offered for these children to leave all the sirens behind and come and spend two weeks learning English, being children again and having a lovely time.”

In recognition of Eleonora and her fellow members’ heroic efforts, they were invited to 10 Downing Street in April. There she met former prime minister Boris Johnson - who Eleanora encouraged to utter the Ukrainian national salute, “Slava Ukraini!”, so she could commend his much improved pronunciation.

'It's that look of sheer thankfulness in their eyes - the expressions that they haven't been forgotten'

Stephen Lewis, 65, from the South Wales valleys, is no stranger to charity work.

“Back in 1992, after the Soviet Union broke up in 1991, I drove from Bristol with a colleague in a seven and a half tonne truck over to Moscow carrying aid for hospitals and schools. I have been driving to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine since about 1992. All in my free time,” Stephen shared.

When hearing about the Ukraine war starting, Stephen and his wife, having had a great deal of experience in aid work and expertise to match, decided to set up a charity, Hope for Ukraine, with some friends.

“The connection that we had was with the previous work we did. We had connections in Ukraine, so we were able to contact them and quite quickly work out where we could take it [donations], what they needed and so we could start collecting aid."

Since then, Stephen and his small team of volunteers have set up a number of collection points, raised capital and sent two 40 foot lorries packed full of first aid equipment, warm clothing, tinned and non-perishable foods and even generators, which are “key priorities” for them at the moment.

In November 2022, Stephen and his wife courageously drove a mini bus across Europe so it could be converted into a working ambulance - a feat they’ll be actioning again in November 2023.

“As British nationals we are strongly recommended to not cross the border into Ukraine because it is a war zone. The choice we made was to go to northern Romania.”

Stephen Lewis (right) handing over the minibus keys to partner Emanuel Besleaga (left) - Gaynor Lewis

Stephen’s contact in northern Romania, Emmanuel, who he describes as a “phenomenal guy”, regularly visits Ukraine itself.

“He doesn’t have a problem crossing the border. He’s got an extensive network of places he can distribute to in Ukraine and going forward we are going to be partnering with him to deliver stuff to Ukraine.”

The contacts Stephen has in Ukraine means, when they’re not “in the line of fire”, he occasionally receives pictures and videos of his efforts paying off.

“I’ve seen people receive stuff and it’s that look of sheer thankfulness in their eyes. The expressions that they haven’t been forgotten.

“It’s something that we saw back in the ‘90s when we were sending stuff over after the Soviet Union collapsed. It’s something that we’re seeing again now.

“It’s not the fact that we can give them a box of clothes, or a box of first aid, it’s the heartfelt expressions of ‘thank you, you did not forget us’. Giving them hope that there are people thinking of them and working for them, trying to give them that hope for the future that there is going to be an end to this.”

Hope for Ukraine's distribution in Ukraine - Emanuel Besleaga

When speaking of the future, Stephen thinks there’s years of work ahead.

“We didn’t set this charity up to be a flash in the pan. Let’s say there was a generally accepted end of the war tomorrow, it’s only then that the work will start.

“The reality is that you’re not just rebuilding a country, you’re rebuilding a people. I know the heart, the passion, the openness and the love of the people of Ukraine and that is something that needs to be rebuilt - that is what is going to take a while.”

'If Ukrainians refugees are here, they have got to be able to integrate and be independent'

The Rotary Club is a worldwide community-based organisation that aims to take action and create lasting change. That is exactly what Brian Garner, president of the local Rotary Club in Bedford has taken upon himself to do.

After a fellow local ‘Rotarian’ hosted a Ukrainian couple, she came across different issues they were facing, such as language barriers, and went to the local Rotary Club for help.

Brian and his colleagues jumped into action and started brainstorming ideas for how they would be able to help: “We started meeting weekly, and any Ukrainians anywhere, no matter where they live, can just come and chat and ask us for what they need.”

“If Ukrainians refugees are here, they have got to be able to integrate and be independent. You achieve that with language, first and foremost. You cannot do anything without communication first.”

Brian got the four local clubs in his district to come together and put the money towards a language project - delivering English courses to small groups.

His efforts do not end there. Brian describes how the Ukrainian refugees attending the lessons would “tell us about how they were, of course, very worried about the people still at home, and they wanted to send stuff out there.”

After a lot of internet research and browsing, Brian came across a man called Jeremy Fish who had gone out to Ukraine with a van-load very early on, and had “come back with a shopping list”.

“We’re aware that everything we see in the press is not the same as the actual specifics that people in Ukraine need.

“After Jeremy’s Plant and Hire Aid Alliance latest convoy, the Rotary Hub in Kosice, Slovakia informed him that Ukrainians had said how it would be nice to have Christmas presents for children. So he asked us - could we come up with any presents?”

So, presents they delivered.

“Overall we were just short of 30,000 presents that went out there. Four articulated lorry loads. We wrapped 14,250 presents at the Wrapathon.”

“We had this 16-year-old Ukrainian girl who came up with the lovely idea of adding a message in Ukrainian saying 'Happy Christmas'. So she printed loads and loads of tiny messages to go inside the presents - which was a lovely touch! She said she was doing her duty."

Brian Garner at the Wrapathon - JAN LONG

“We had around 170-180 volunteers. It was a lovely atmosphere and everyone felt a lovely sense of achievement - particularly for the Ukrainians, who felt like they were sending something home.”

Currently, Brian and Bedford’s Rotary Club are raising funds to send a range of generators to support Ukrainian communities badly affected by Russian attacks.

“We are waiting for more information from Ukraine, to make sure we send the right stuff. It is quite remarkable this grapevine that runs from all the corners of Ukraine to Slovakia and then to us. I just feel like we have got to help Ukraine more and more.”

'You are living out the war vicariously through three people who live in your house'

Giles and Louise Brooks-Usher felt a degree of preoccupation with aiding the war effort from day one. “The invasion from Russia was an egregious act. There was a feeling of helplessness. One day they’re living in a peaceful society and the next thing, they’re dying in the streets. It pulled the heartstrings and emotions”, explains Giles.

So they quickly jumped into action: “You can throw money at a situation, but what can we actually do as human beings? So, as soon as the Homes for Ukraine website opened up, we put our details forward and joined up.”

Giles and Louise also put their details on a Facebook site called ‘Shelter for Ukraine’ that had been created to match up refugees with potential hosts, as the Government’s scheme was taking too long.

“We got around 20-30 tips in about an hour and a half. It was heartbreaking. People contacting you and having to make a choice.” Giles and Louise decided to host the first family that had contacted them.

They started to get to know Tetiana, Sofiia and Hanna via Facebook messenger to make sure the match was going to be successful: “They were also very nervous about coming into a strangers home in a foreign country, so we had to make sure that our personalities were right.”

“We talked everyday, in between them running in and out of their cellar in their apartment block.” Louise recalls how they would say: “'Sorry we have got to go, the air alarm is on again and we have to go into the cellar.'

“You were left wondering whether or not they were going to come out and be there at the end of that chat. It was harrowing,” she adds.

After six weeks, the two families were finally able to meet in person: “The first encounter was incredibly emotional. Lots of hugs, lots of tears and lots of thank yous. I have never experienced anything like that. We had already become so close over that two month period."

From left to right: Sofiia, Tetiana, Hanna, Louise and Giles - JILL ROGERSON

When asked to describe how their hosting experience has been, Giles and Louise share how it has been very emotional and hard at times, but also incredibly rewarding.

“You are living out the war vicariously through three people who live in your house,” says Giles.

“You can walk into the kitchen any given day and you think you know what is kind of going on, and suddenly there are a lot of glum faces and you're not sure what has happened. It could be anything: from a missile strike to somebody they know has died,” he adds.

They also speak of how grateful Tetiana and her family have been. “I keep saying, ‘Stop saying thank you - you do not have to say thank you. You are here because we want you to be safe’.”

“I said to Hanna once, I can’t go out there and fight. If the only thing I can do in the Ukrainian war effort is to be your taxi service, then that is what I will do,” Giles adds.

Giles and Louise are parents of two children, a 20-year-old son who is studying at university and their 16-year-old daughter who still lives at home. So how have family dynamics changed in this particular situation?

“If anything it has brought us all together and made us stronger,” explains Louise.

“It was a family decision to do this. We all agreed it is the right thing to do. We feel really proud of the humanity we have been able to experience. It is something we shall never forget.

“We have got a new family, essentially. I think it has been really good for our children to be part of something so huge,” she adds.

As for the future, Giles and Louise, of course, hope for the war to be over quickly, but they also make it known that Tetiana, Sofiia and Hanna “have a place in their house for as long as they need it”.

'To help different kinds of vulnerable people that were in complete panic - it was incredible'

As the war began to unfold, Telegraph reader Oliver Mochizuki, 44, and his business partner, Dominik Byrne, 36, got to work raising donations and coordinating the supply of humanitarian and medical aid to the people of Ukraine.

Oliver, CEO of Fundsurfer, helped raise over £240,000 in donations to fund their work in Ukraine, while Dominik, CEO of Presidium Network, a non-profit CIC, spent 15 weeks in Ukraine last year helping to organise the delivery of humanitarian aid to front line positions.

A lorry Dominik's team loaded in Kyiv for Buca just after it was liberated - Dominik Byrne

Their teams also helped evacuate vulnerable people, including 600 children that were disabled or orphaned.

“To be able to help the different kinds of vulnerable people that were in complete panic, to help them calm down, to get the right transport to the right locations for them to be in and talk to their families,” Dominik said, “it was incredible.”

In one instance, Dominik was on hand to help evacuate a frightened mother, whose husband had gone off to fight, and who had only just given birth. He arranged for a doctor to stay with her for 24 hours before clearing her for transport, and the mother and her newborn baby were transferred to safety in Poland.

What was it like to work in a war zone? “The bit that was scary was the randomisation of Russian attacks. You never knew when a missile could hit.”

Dominik’s way of coping was to focus on working effectively. “It’s not just me being big and brave. Everything just felt very well coordinated. Especially in Kyiv, like the air raid sirens, the advice that was being given, the military presence. It was relatively well-organised, and it made you feel a bit safer.”

