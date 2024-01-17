New look... same Kevin

Kevin De Bruyne through the years

On Saturday night - after Kevin de Bruyne had emerged from the bench to put Newcastle to the sword - Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker pointed to the magical midfielder's new look. His floppy locks have indeed been given plenty of airtime and are a marked change in style, as these photos spanning 2012-2024 demonstrate.

De Bruyne has kept it trim with a bit of spikiness for 12 years but after his recent injury travails, a new man has emerged.

This is his ninth season with Manchester City and in six of the previous eight, he has reached double figures for goals in a campaign.

In coming off the bench to score and create a goal on Saturday, he became the first Manchester City player to score and assist in a Premier League game as a substitute since Sergio Aguero against Cardiff in January 2014.

Back then De Bruyne wore his old spiky look. Maybe he's been spending time with Jack Grealish's barber - maybe he's just a changed man.

What cannot be denied is the enduring impact and consistency of City's talisman.

