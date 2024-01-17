Advertisement

New look... same Kevin

BBC
·1 min read
Kevin De Bruyne through the years
Kevin De Bruyne through the years

On Saturday night - after Kevin de Bruyne had emerged from the bench to put Newcastle to the sword - Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker pointed to the magical midfielder's new look. His floppy locks have indeed been given plenty of airtime and are a marked change in style, as these photos spanning 2012-2024 demonstrate.

De Bruyne has kept it trim with a bit of spikiness for 12 years but after his recent injury travails, a new man has emerged.

This is his ninth season with Manchester City and in six of the previous eight, he has reached double figures for goals in a campaign.

In coming off the bench to score and create a goal on Saturday, he became the first Manchester City player to score and assist in a Premier League game as a substitute since Sergio Aguero against Cardiff in January 2014.

Back then De Bruyne wore his old spiky look. Maybe he's been spending time with Jack Grealish's barber - maybe he's just a changed man.

What cannot be denied is the enduring impact and consistency of City's talisman.

Is he the best player the Premier League has seen? Tell us here

Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish
Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish