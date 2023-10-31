Look: Sabrina Carpenter gets revenge in 'Feather' music video

Sabrina Carpenter released a music video for "Feather," a song from the deluxe version of her album "Emails I Can't Send." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter is back with a new music video.

The singer and actress, 24, released a video for the song "Feather" Tuesday on Halloween.

The "Feather" video shows Carpenter get revenge on catcalling, mansplaining and creepy photo-taking men, who meet Final Destination-style deaths.

In the lyrics, Carpenter celebrates cutting off an ex whose "mixed signals" were a "waste of time."

"I feel so much lighter, like a feather, with you off my mind," she sings.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the MTV Video Music Awards in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"Feather" appears on the deluxe version of Carpenter's album Emails I Can't Send, released in March. The deluxe version also features the songs "Opposite," "Lonesome" and "Things I Wish You Said."

Sabrina Carpenter attends the American Music Awards in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The original version of Emails I Can't Send was released in July 2022 and features the single "Nonsense."

Carpenter also recently released a revised version of "Feather" and a cover of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" for Spotify Singles.