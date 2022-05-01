Look out for road closures Sunday in this Columbia neighborhood

If you’re planning to drive through the area of Earlewood and Elmwood Park on Sunday afternoon, you will have to plan your way around several road closures for a city event.

The area is hosting the Open Streets initiative Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Open Streets closes roads to car traffic as part of an initiative by Columbia’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. The event features pedestrian stations put on by 35 local businesses and organizations, mostly along the closed section of River Drive between Benton and Northwood streets.

The event, timed to coincide with Bike Month, is jointly sponsored by the Earlewood Community Citizens Organization, the Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association and the North Main Business Association.

Besides River Drive, the event will close these street sections: