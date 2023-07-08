How to look Riviera rich on a high-street budget

Bonjour Tristesse - Film Stills

Picture the scene: you’re in Portofino, gazing out at the Ligurian Sea, Aperol spritz in hand. Dickie Greenleaf slings his arm over your shoulders and leans in for a kiss… OK, perhaps I strayed too far into a The Talented Mr Ripley fantasy there – but I can’t be the only person who believes there’s nowhere more romantic than the Riviera. And you don’t actually need to be on that idyllic stretch of Franco-Italian coastline to tap into the aesthetic for which it has become known (although it certainly helps).

Lean into your personal Mr Ripley fantasy - Alamy

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Just cast your mind back to the 1950s, with its feminine fit-and-flare dresses, capri trousers, camp-collar shirts, and the stripes and crisp linens that seem to proliferate around all seaside holiday destinations. Dismiss any garment that appears the slightest bit ‘trendy’; this look is all about effortless, nostalgic and timeless simplicity.

A one-piece swimsuit in a classic, curve-enhancing cut. An oversized men’s shirt serving as a cover-up. Eye-catching Jackie O sunglasses, and a silk scarf or a wide-brimmed straw hat to protect your head from the scorching July sun. If it looks like the kind of thing Brigitte Bardot would wear, you’re on the right track.

Ask yourself: what would Brigitte Bardot wear? - Getty

Menswear is even easier: polo shirts, linens softened with age, anything striped or seersucker. Maybe a sun-bleached espadrille à la Pablo Picasso. It’s the kind of wardrobe that suggests you’ve got a boat docked somewhere, and you’re just picking up supplies before your next adventure.

Look to Sean Connery as James Bond in the 1965 film Thunderball for menswear inspiration - Shutterstock

You might need a billionaire’s budget to charter a yacht on the Riviera, but you don’t need a designer wardrobe to look as though you belong there. In fact, you can pick up all of these elements on the high street along with a bottle of rosé

and the ingredients for a salad niçoise. Yes, that hat is from good old John Lewis, and that blue-and-white striped linen shirt? Massimo Dutti. Independent labels such as Pink City Prints and Nrby are also excellent sources of Riviera-friendly dresses, as is French brand Rouje. All that’s missing now is your own personal Jude Law…

Try these...

Get inspired...

1423716002

1404289869

1425017970

1426308633

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.