A look at the rivalry between Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders

A look at the MLS Cup, to be played Nov. 10 between Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders:

WHERE: CenturyLink Field, Seattle.

KICKOFF: 3 p.m. ET.

HOW THEY GOT THERE: Fourth-seeded Toronto downed No. 5 D.C. United (5-1 after extra time), No. 1 New York City FC (2-1) and No. 2 Atlanta United FC (2-1) in the East. Second-seeded Seattle beat No. 7 FC Dallas (4-3), No. 3 Real Salt Lake (2-0) and league-leading LAFC (3-1) in the West.

REGULAR SEASON RECORDS: Toronto (13-10-11, 50 points), Seattle (16-10-8, 56 points).

HISTORY: Toronto is 3-9-3 against Seattle in regular-season play including 2-5-1 in the Pacific Northwest. TFC's last win in Seattle was May 6, 2017, a 1-0 decision thanks to a Jozy Altidore penalty.

CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIGREE: The teams split their previous MLS Cup meetings, with Seattle winning in 2016 via penalty shootout and Toronto claiming a 2-0 victory in 2017. Both of those games were at BMO Field.

THIS SEASON: The Sounders downed visiting Toronto 3-2 on April 13.

MILESTONES: According to Toronto FC stats guru Martyn Bailey, the MLS Cup will mark the 200th TFC game for captain Michael Bradley in all competitions. Coach Greg Vanney goes into the championship game with 99 wins for the club (also in all competitions).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.

The Canadian Press