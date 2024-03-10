Look: New photo shows Kate Middleton smiling with her kids

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, walk together to meet members of the public during a walkabout on the Mall as preparations continue for the King Charles III coronation in 2023 in London. File Photo by The Royal Family/UPI

March 10 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince William has snapped a casual photo of his wife Kate Middleton enjoying some outdoor time with their three children.

The couple shared the portrait on their social media accounts Sunday.

The photo shows Middleton -- sitting and dressed in jeans a sweater and jacket -- smiling while her eldest child George, 10, stands behind her with his arms around her neck.

Middleton has her arms around Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

All of the kids appear to be laughing.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," the photo is captioned.

Middleton, 42, has stayed out of the spotlight since she underwent unspecified abdominal surgery, which required an 11-day hospital stay in January around the same time William's father, King Charles, was diagnosed and subsequently treated for an unspecified form of cancer.

William and Kate have been married since 2011.