A look at Pep Guardiola’s 10 major trophies as Manchester City manager

Pep Guardiola has won his 10th major trophy with Manchester City after his side secured their fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his triumphs.

2017-18: Premier League and League Cup double

Guardiola claimed his first Premier League title in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

After a trophyless first season, Guardiola got his hands on his first silverware at City with a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. They went on to win the league title in style with a record 100 points.

2018-19: Domestic treble

City had four trophies to parade – including the Community Shield – in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

City edged out Liverpool by 98 points to 97 in a thrilling title race. They again won the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea on penalties and thrashed Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final to become the first side to win the domestic treble.

2019-20: League Cup

Victory over Aston Villa at Wembley ensured City did not end the 2019-20 season empty-handed (Mike Egerton/PA)

City failed to mount a successful title defence as Liverpool took the honours in the pandemic-interrupted season but they did not go empty-handed after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final.

2020-21: Premier League and League Cup double

City reclaimed the Premier League crown in 2021 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Guardiola’s side paced themselves superbly in another coronavirus-affected season to win the Premier League with three games to spare after a 15-match winning run between December and March. They beat Tottenham to claim a fourth successive Carabao Cup but narrowly missed out on the Champions League as they lost to Chelsea in the final.

2021-22: Premier League

Jubilant scenes followed as Manchester City won another title (Martin Rickett/PA)

City began April in the hunt for three trophies. Their Champions League and FA Cup hopes both ended at the semi-final stage with defeats to Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively but they pipped the Merseysiders to the title by a point on a dramatic final day by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa.

2022-23: Premier League

Erling Haaland has been sensational for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fuelled by the record-breaking goalscoring exploits of the remarkable Erling Haaland, City hit form in the spring to reel in long-time leaders Arsenal and claim a fifth title in six years. They may not be finished yet either with a potential treble still on the cards. They face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League showpiece.