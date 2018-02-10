A look at notable quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — A look at some notable quotes Saturday from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics:

"She whacked her noggin pretty good and cut up her face. I think she just needs to rest and hopefully she can see straight and isn't dizzy and not too concussed, because it can be tough when you whack your head pretty hard." — Canadian Mark McMoris on teammate Laurie Blouin, who suffered an apparent head injury on Friday after a nasty training fall.

---

"My second run was more like tropical music. Just really happy, you know." — Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot on his music selection that helped him top slopestyle qualifying.

---

"When you look at the individual distances on the men's side, there is not a lot of back-to-back medals. It shows how much short track speed skating changes in four years. If there is one thing I can be proud of is that I reached the final of the 1,500 meters for a third time in four Games. That is what I will take away from today, but of course I would have preferred a better result." — Canadian short-track speedskated Charles Hamelin after failing to defend his Olympic title in the men's 1,500 metres.

---

"I'm really proud of us for being able to go two days with back-to-back wins and to be able to have our sights set on the playoffs is a really good feeling, but we're still focusing on the present and going to try and keep learning what the ice is doing." — Canadian curker Kaitlyn Lawes on combining with John Morris to win five straight games and advance to the mixed doubles semifinals.

---

"It's frustrating, it's disappointing and I can't really explain the Dutch sweep again. It happened in Sochi and it happened now and we haven't seen it really for four years. Explanation? I have no idea." — Canadian speedskated Ivanie Blondin, who finished sixth in the women's 3,000 metres while Dutch skaters swepth the medals for a second straight Games.

---

"I have been very good for many years but I'm also getting older and the younger girls are getting better." Cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen, 37, following a silver-medal performance in the women's 15-kilometre skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever.

---

"(It means) a lot. I was quite nervous today and the Olympics is something I have focused on for a long, long time. .... It was really exciting and fun to compete today." — Swedish cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla after winning the first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games in the women's 15-kilometre skiathlon.

The Canadian Press