A look at notable quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — A look at some notable quotes Thursday from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics:

"Such a great honour. And very humbling. There's so many great people in that locker room who could ultimately be wearing it. It's a thrill," Chris Kelly on being named captain of Canada's men's hockey team.

"It's an incident, a cafeteria discussion that happened earlier in the week. This morning we had an opportunity to have a discussion between the two organizations and everything is OK.

"We said 'Hey, if something happened, we're sorry,'" Canadian Olympic Committee executive director of sport Eric Myles on verbal altercation between a Canadian and Russian.

"The drought's going to end. It might as well end now. I mean it's going to end, and I think we have the players to do it, and I like our approach," United States women's hockey coach Robb Stauber on the Americans' 20-year gold-medal drought.

"There were probably three key shots in the later ends that I didn't execute ... that was the turning point of that game. If I make any of them we're in a real good position," curler John Morris after Canada lost its mixed doubles opener 9-6 to Norway.

"If I have a good run, I'm capable of being up there with the best guys. It really is a coin toss within the top five to 10 guys who gets to be top three at any given race. It's such a tight field," Canadian skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis after a men's downhill training run.

"(Athletes have) trained eight to 12 years for this one moment in time when they can prove and perform, and of course it's a tragedy if they get derailed by injury or illness. A lot of focus has been on injury coming into the Games, but an illness can derail you the same way," Canadian Olympic Committee medical director Dr. Bob McCormack on the norovirus outbreak at the Games.

"I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event. @TeamUSA dishonourably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018," African-American speedskater Shani Davis on Twitter after the U.S. Olympic Committee selected luger Erin Hamlin as its opening ceremony flag-bearer.

