A look at notable quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — A look at some notable quotes Friday from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics:

"I don't think any of us in our entire careers, even mine, have ever skated this early, or with this type of schedule. I definitely think that played a role. But we're not in control of that." — Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan on how the early morning competition affected his shaky performance.

---

"Whatever the outcome here at the Olympics, just today to make it from top to bottom, that's basically a miracle." — Canadian moguls skier Philippe Marquis after his first competitive run since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament.

---

"That's it. The story is over." — Russian delegation spokesman Konstantin Vybornov after the country's appeal to get 45 banned athletes reinstated was denied.

---

"Those skates are 1986. They're beautiful, comfortable. Slippers." — Assistant hockey coach Dave King on his skates, which are older than at least a dozen members of Team Canada.

---

"I think it's fantastic. It's an outstanding game I love the fast pace of it, I love the athleticism of it. It is already a hit in the rest of the world, and I think it's only a matter of time before Canada really embraces it and loves it." — Canadian curler John Morris on the mixed doubles event.

---

"Speed and passion. We're here to leave everything out on the ice and play with our hearts. We know we're going to be a hard-working team. It's something that they're trying to instill in us — to play Canadian hockey. And that's hard work, that's passionate, that's leaving everything on the ice. And I think we can bring that for sure." — Veteran Team Canada defenceman Chris Lee.

The Canadian Press