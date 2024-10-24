A look at the No. 34 patch the Dodgers will wear to honor Fernando Valenzuela in the World Series and 2025 season

Mexican Fernando Valenzuela, ex-MLB Los Angeles Dodgers player, greets fans in the inaugural MLB game between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey Nuevo Leon on May 4, 2018. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images)

When the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for Friday's Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees, the Dodger community will be mourning the loss of one of the franchise's most beloved players.

Former Cy Young Award winner Fernando Valenzuela died on Tuesday at the age of 63. The iconic pitcher already had his number retired last season, and we'll be seeing that No. 34 remain on the Dodgers uniforms for the World Series and 2025 MLB season.

Just ahead of Friday's game at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers released a look at the No. 34 patch we'll see on the jerseys to honor the late pitcher.

In memory of our hero Fernando Valenzuela, the Dodgers will wear this uniform patch during the World Series and throughout the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/7HozGMf2Tr — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 24, 2024

In addition to the patch, the Dodgers also plan to pay tribute to Valenzuela in a pregame ceremony.

More MLB!

Where to stay near Yankee Stadium during the 2024 World Series

Shohei Ohtani's 50-50 home run baseball sold for a record-shattering price despite lawsuit over ownership

Heading to the World Series? Check out 10 awesome Airbnb options near Dodger Stadium

This article originally appeared on For The Win: A look at the No. 34 patch the Dodgers will wear to honor Fernando Valenzuela in the World Series and 2025 season