Take a Look at the Nike Valentine's Day 2023 Collection

Nike continues its tradition of Valentine's Day-themed models with a three-part collection celebrating the beloved holiday.

Given the popularity of the silhouette, the Nike Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" is bound to be the most popular of the pack, sporting the collection's signature “Pale Ivory,” “Medium Soft Pink” and “Night Maroon” color story.

A Nike Air Trainer 1 joins the V-Day pack, carrying the "Medium Soft Pink" hue, but adding contrast with tan "Dark Pony" hairy suede.

Adding to the lineup is a Nike Air More Uptempo, a silhouette popularized by Scottie Pippen. The model rounds out the Valentine's Day collection in a dark brown makeup with pale pink as trim.

Each sneaker is expected to release on February 14, 2023. Stay tuned for updated release details as Valentine's Day draws near.

Preview the collection above and expect the following pricing: Nike Dunk Low "Valentine's Day": $120 USD, Nike Air Trainer 1 "Valentine's Day": $130 USD and Nike Air More Uptempo "Valentine's Day": $170 USD.

Elsewhere in sneakers, a lemon yellow women's Dunk Low has just been revealed.