Take a look: Miami-Dade students join statewide rally against DeSantis’ school policies

Miami-Dade County students joined others across Florida Friday to protest against what they say is Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Organized by Walkout 2 Learn, a group of Florida student activists, high-schoolers and college students left their classes in the afternoon and then rallied in major cities at 6 p.m., including Miami Beach, Orlando and Jacksonville.

A few dozen activists came together at Pride Park in Miami Beach holding various signs that read “Say gay,” “You can’t erase us,” and “See our power”.

Using a large stage, activists like Maxx Fenning, president of Prism, an LGBT nonprofit organization in South Florida, voiced their opposition to recent LGBTQ+ legislation.

WPTV 5 reported students at the School for Advanced Studies at Miami Dade College also joined in.

#NEW: Students at School for Advanced Studies in Miami-Dade County hold walkout over Florida's education policies. Courtesy: Melanie Mahmoodi https://t.co/JeskMmpyW2 pic.twitter.com/QZCBAz0ubK — WPTV (@WPTV) April 21, 2023

On Wednesday, the State Board of Education agreed to an expansion of what LGBTQ+ activists call the “don’t say gay” law, banning classroom teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades.

The DeSantis administration made the proposal in March and it will take effect after a procedural notice period that lasts about a month.

READ MORE: Florida officially limits gender, sexual orientation instruction in all school grades

This also comes after the Florida House of Representatives passed bills on gender-transition treatments, bathroom rules and blocking children from drag shows.

Here’s a look at the Miami Beach rally:

A group of students attended a rally in support of the Walking Out to Learn! Protest, in Miami Beach to protest again the many educational policies implemented by the State of Florida and to send a message Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, to their representatives—from school board to Senate, On Friday April 21, 2023.

